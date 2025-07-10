 Jack White Gets His First Mobile Phone - Noise11.com
Jack White at the Forum Melbourne 9 December 2024 photo by David James Swanson

Jack White at the Forum Melbourne 9 December 2024 photo by David James Swanson

Jack White Gets His First Mobile Phone

by Music-News.com on July 11, 2025

in News

Jack White received his first “cellular telephone” as a 50th birthday present.

White has revealed that he became the “reluctant owner of a cellular telephone” this week after receiving one as a gift from his wife, Olivia Jean, for his 50th birthday.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Jack – who has long campaigned for mobile phones to be banned from his concerts – revealed that he had never owned one before.

“Well y’all it’s either all over for me now or just the beginning. I am now the reluctant owner of a cellular telephone for the first time in my life!” he wrote. “A lovely 50th birthday present courtesy of my gorgeous and thoughtful wife Mrs. Olivia Jean (who took these photos as well.)”

In the post, Jack shared a series of photos of himself looking dubious while holding his new iPhone.

“I’ve been saying that my days were numbered for years, can’t listen to my music in my car, can’t park at a parking lot by myself because of QR codes, etc. etc,” he continued. “And I guess Olivia decided to be kind and put me (and all my loved ones) out of my misery!”

White noted that he was “proud” to have made it to the age of 50 without ever owning a mobile phone.

“Can’t wait to talk to you all soon,” he continued, before joking, “My phone number is the square root of all of our combined social interaction times Pi.”

Jack and singer-songwriter Olivia have been married since 2022.

music-news.com

