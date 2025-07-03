Miley Cyrus To Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star - Noise11.com

Miley Cyrus has admitted it “feels like a dream” to be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, officials from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that Miley will be among the celebrities honoured with a star as part of the Class of 2026.

Following the exciting news, Miley took to Instagram to share a clip of the music video for her new song, Walk of Fame, which features singer Brittany Howard.

“Honored to be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” she wrote in the caption. “When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late-night walks with my dad (Billy Ray Cyrus) when no one would recognize him. We’d have the gift shops to ourselves & buy knock-off Oscars and Marilyn Monroe merchandise.”

Miley went on to express her excitement over the upcoming ceremony.

“To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream. This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you,” Miley added.

Miley didn’t share the exact date when she will receive the star.

Other entertainment professionals named in the Class of 2026 include Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, Rachel McAdams, Marion Cotillard, Molly Ringwald, Stanley Tucci, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Gordon Ramsay, Josh Groban, and Shaquille O’Neal.

