The White Stripes Premiere ‘Red Rain’ Video - Noise11.com

The White Stripes have premiered a video for the ‘Red Rain’ from the 20th anniversary edition of the 2005 album ‘Get Behind Me Satan’.

The video, which took about 80 hours to create, is Executive produced by Audg Fenter and directed by Brooklyn, NY-based independent filmmaker Conor Callahan. The inventive animated visual utilized 5,980 miniature bricks “cemented” together using Royal Icing, a product commonly used for intricate cake and cookie decoration, as well as Super7’s recently released ReAction Figure 2-pack capturing Jack and Meg Whitein all their Get Behind Me Satan glory.

Recorded on the stairway of Jack White’s home in the Indian Village neighborhood of Detroit, Get Behind Me Satan sees The White Stripes at their most experimental, creative best, augmenting their traditional sound of guitar, drums, and piano with marimba, tympani, mandolin, bells, and more. Not commercially released on vinyl until 10 years after its initial 2005 release, the album made a Top 3 debut on album charts in the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia and earned global acclaim thanks to its unique rhythmic approach and such classic singles as “Blue Orchid,” the GRAMMY® Award-nominated “My Doorbell,” and “The Denial Twist,” all three of which proved Top 10 hits on the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

Tracklist:

SIDE A

Blue Orchid

The Nurse

My Doorbell

SIDE B

Forever For Her (Is Over For Me)

As Ugly As I Seem

The Denial Twist

White Moon

SIDE C

Instinct Blues

Passive Manipulation

Take, Take, Take

SIDE D

Little Ghost

Red Rain

I’m Lonely (But I Ain’t That Lonely Yet)

