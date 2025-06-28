Karnivool Premiere First Song In Four Years ‘Drone’ - Noise11.com

Karnivool have released ‘Drone’, their first new music in four years.
‘Drone’ is the sound of Karnivool entering a new era — a slow-cooked journey forged in the studio’s heat, where every note was tested and tempered. This track hums with the weight of vast Western Australian deserts, anchored by colossal rock riffs that could only come from our home. It’s both a reflection and a rebirth,” says the band in a statement
“Drone’ is the sound of Karnivool entering a new era — a slow-cooked journey forged in the studio’s heat, where every note was tested and tempered. This track hums with the weight of vast Western Australian deserts, anchored by colossal rock riffs that could only come from our home. It’s both a reflection and a rebirth,” says Karnivool.
Karnivool will head out of their ‘Ad Complementum tour starting 16 July in Hobart. “We can’t bloody wait to get out there and share what’s been brewing in the Karnivool riff pot, and show folks what they have to look forward to,” says frontman Ian Kenny.
KARNIVOOL – AD COMPLEMENTUM
AUSTRALIAN TOUR
Tickets on sale via karnivool.com
Wednesday 16 July
Odeon Theatre, Hobart
Friday 18 July
SOPO, Gold Coast
Saturday 19 July
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Sunday 20 July
The Station, Sunshine Coast
Wednesday 24 July
Bar on the Hill, Newcastle
Thursday 25 July
UOW Unibar, Wollongong
Friday 26 July
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Monday 29 July
The Baso, Canberra
Wednesday 31 July
Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads
Thursday 1 August
Pier Bandroom, Frankston
Friday 2 August
PICA, Melbourne
Saturday 3 August
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide
Thursday 17 October
Metropolis Fremantle, Perth
The Karnivool ‘Ad Complementum’ tour will feature special guest Big Noter, the new metal project for Briggs.
With the Karnivool tour ending in Perth on 17 October, singer Ian Kenny will transform back to his other band Birds of Tokyo for the Lighthouse Rock show the next day 18 October at Burnett Heads in Queensland with tim Finn, You Am I, Richard Clapton, Ross Wilson , The Superjesus and Tom Busby.
Kenny will also head to Fiji in March 2026 with Birds of Tokyo for three shows from March 22 to 28 at the Fiji Intercontinental Resort.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook