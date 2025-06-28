 Karnivool Premiere First Song In Four Years ‘Drone’ - Noise11.com
Karnivool Premiere First Song In Four Years ‘Drone’

by Paul Cashmere on June 28, 2025

in News

Karnivool have released ‘Drone’, their first new music in four years.

“Drone’ is the sound of Karnivool entering a new era — a slow-cooked journey forged in the studio’s heat, where every note was tested and tempered. This track hums with the weight of vast Western Australian deserts, anchored by colossal rock riffs that could only come from our home. It’s both a reflection and a rebirth,” says Karnivool.

Karnivool will head out of their ‘Ad Complementum tour starting 16 July in Hobart. “We can’t bloody wait to get out there and share what’s been brewing in the Karnivool riff pot, and show folks what they have to look forward to,” says frontman Ian Kenny.

KARNIVOOL – AD COMPLEMENTUM
AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Tickets on sale via karnivool.com

Wednesday 16 July
Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Friday 18 July
SOPO, Gold Coast

Saturday 19 July
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sunday 20 July
The Station, Sunshine Coast

Wednesday 24 July
Bar on the Hill, Newcastle

Thursday 25 July
UOW Unibar, Wollongong

Friday 26 July
Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Monday 29 July
The Baso, Canberra

Wednesday 31 July
Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads

Thursday 1 August
Pier Bandroom, Frankston

Friday 2 August
PICA, Melbourne

Saturday 3 August
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Thursday 17 October
Metropolis Fremantle, Perth

The Karnivool ‘Ad Complementum’ tour will feature special guest Big Noter, the new metal project for Briggs.

With the Karnivool tour ending in Perth on 17 October, singer Ian Kenny will transform back to his other band Birds of Tokyo for the Lighthouse Rock show the next day 18 October at Burnett Heads in Queensland with tim Finn, You Am I, Richard Clapton, Ross Wilson , The Superjesus and Tom Busby.

Kenny will also head to Fiji in March 2026 with Birds of Tokyo for three shows from March 22 to 28 at the Fiji Intercontinental Resort.

