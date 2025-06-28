Karnivool Premiere First Song In Four Years ‘Drone’ - Noise11.com

Karnivool have released ‘Drone’, their first new music in four years.

‘Drone’ is the sound of Karnivool entering a new era — a slow-cooked journey forged in the studio’s heat, where every note was tested and tempered. This track hums with the weight of vast Western Australian deserts, anchored by colossal rock riffs that could only come from our home. It’s both a reflection and a rebirth,” says the band in a statement

“Drone’ is the sound of Karnivool entering a new era — a slow-cooked journey forged in the studio’s heat, where every note was tested and tempered. This track hums with the weight of vast Western Australian deserts, anchored by colossal rock riffs that could only come from our home. It’s both a reflection and a rebirth,” says Karnivool.

Karnivool will head out of their ‘Ad Complementum tour starting 16 July in Hobart. “We can’t bloody wait to get out there and share what’s been brewing in the Karnivool riff pot, and show folks what they have to look forward to,” says frontman Ian Kenny.

KARNIVOOL – AD COMPLEMENTUM

AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Tickets on sale via karnivool.com

Wednesday 16 July

Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Friday 18 July

SOPO, Gold Coast

Saturday 19 July

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sunday 20 July

The Station, Sunshine Coast

Wednesday 24 July

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle

Thursday 25 July

UOW Unibar, Wollongong

Friday 26 July

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Monday 29 July

The Baso, Canberra

Wednesday 31 July

Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads

Thursday 1 August

Pier Bandroom, Frankston

Friday 2 August

PICA, Melbourne

Saturday 3 August

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Thursday 17 October

Metropolis Fremantle, Perth

The Karnivool ‘Ad Complementum’ tour will feature special guest Big Noter, the new metal project for Briggs.

With the Karnivool tour ending in Perth on 17 October, singer Ian Kenny will transform back to his other band Birds of Tokyo for the Lighthouse Rock show the next day 18 October at Burnett Heads in Queensland with tim Finn, You Am I, Richard Clapton, Ross Wilson , The Superjesus and Tom Busby.

Kenny will also head to Fiji in March 2026 with Birds of Tokyo for three shows from March 22 to 28 at the Fiji Intercontinental Resort.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook