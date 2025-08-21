Jack White Turns White House Shade into a Badge of Honour - Noise11.com

Jack White didn’t just take aim at Donald Trump’s garish Oval Office makeover, he weaponised it. Posting to Instagram this week, he scoffed at the president’s golden revamp, likening it to “a vulgar, gold-leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room.” A fiery riposte, to say the least.

Jack posted, “I was raised to believe that we defeated fascism in World War II and that we would never allow it again in the world. I don’t always state publicly my political opinions, and like anyone I don’t always know all of the facts, but when it comes to this man and this administration I’m not going to be like one of the silent minority of 1930’s Germany. This man is a danger to not just America but the entire world and that’s not an exaggeration, he’s dismantling democracy and endangering the planet on a daily basis, and we. all. know. it. -JW III… “To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.” – Theodore Roosevelt”

That jab drew a thunderous reply from White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, who dismissed White as a “washed-up, has-been loser” with too much idle time on his hands.

White fired back—smilingly embracing the insult. He savaged the administration for its pettiness, calling Trump a “fraud” who’s been “masquerading as a human being” and lamenting that it was only his decor critique that finally earned an official burn-back—not his past comments calling Trump a “Nazi clown,” “fascist,” or “wannabe dictator”.

This isn’t new territory for White. He once moved to legally challenge Trump over the unauthorized use of “Seven Nation Army” in a campaign video—branding his opposition “fascists” and promising a lawsuit that ultimately got dropped.

Here’s a snapshot of Jack White’s history of activism and public battles:

• “Seven Nation Army” vs. Trump Campaign

In both 2016 and again in 2024, Trump’s team used The White Stripes’ anthem without permission. White and Meg responded with fury—publishing “Icky Trump” merch and filing (and later dropping) lawsuits for copyright infringement.

• Fiery Instagram Feuds

His Instagram has been a battleground for his political views—slamming Trump as a conman and attacking celebrities for normalizing him. One standout post targeted Mark Wahlberg, Joe Rogan, Mel Gibson, and Guy Fieri for fraternizing with Trump.

• Decades of Rock-N-Roll Feuds

Jack White’s known for courting controversy beyond politics—public clashes include a 2003 bar fight with Jason Stollsteimer, and on-again, off-again squabbles with critics and peers (e.g., Ryan Adams), plus courtroom threats over unapproved films.

Provocative Tracks: Songs That Ruffled Feathers

While Jack White isn’t known for courting mainstream controversy through lyrical shock, several songs sparked discourse for their themes or tone:

“The Big Three Killed My Baby” (The White Stripes, 1999)

A raw critique of Detroit auto giants and planned obsolescence. Later tweaked live to include Iraq War references.

“Icky Thump” (The White Stripes, 2007)

A bold, politically tinged takedown of anti-immigration hypocrisy, an explicit departure from subtlety.

“Love Interruption” (Jack White, 2012)

Twists romantic tropes with violent imagery (“stick a knife inside me and twist it all around”), interpreted as psychological rather than romantic.

“Blunderbuss” (Jack White, 2012)

Loaded with adultery and decadence metaphors, touches on betrayal and self-loathing.

“Another Way to Die” (solo, James Bond theme)

Criticised by some as an awkward hybrid, its genre-blending rap-rock style was unexpected and polarising.

