Hayley Williams Expands Surprise 17-Track Release With New Videos - Noise11.com

Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hayley Williams Expands Surprise 17-Track Release With New Videos

by Noise11.com on August 19, 2025

in News

Hayley Williams has added two new music videos to her surprise set of 17 singles released earlier this month, marking her first major project under her own label Post Atlantic.

Earlier this month Noise11 reported that Williams stunned fans with the sudden release of 17 new tracks, produced entirely by Daniel James and issued independently through Post Atlantic with distribution via Secretly Distribution. The release followed Paramore’s exit from their Atlantic Records contract in December 2023 after more than two decades.

Now Williams has followed the drop with two new visuals. “Glum” was directed by Paramore drummer Zac Farro with AJ Gibboney. The track explores themes of loneliness, with Williams’ vocals processed through presets for a stark, meditative effect.

The second video, “Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party”, was directed by Zachary Gray and filmed in Nashville, Williams’ hometown. It features her alongside Tennessee Representative Justin Jones, walking the city at dusk, passing through Broadway crowds, and performing karaoke in a local bar.

The collection covers a broad spectrum of sounds.

– “Mirtazapine” channels late-’90s alt-rock.
– “Whim” taps into Americana roots.
– “Ice in My OJ” blends biting lyrics with modern production, recycling a chorus Williams first sang in 2004 on “Jumping Inside” with Mammoth City Messengers.

Regular collaborators Brian Robert Jones and Joey Howard appear throughout, while Jim-E Stack contributes to “True Believer,” which has already reached #1 on the Billboard Alternative Digital Sales Chart.

The 17 singles represent Williams’ third solo chapter. Her previous albums Petals For Armor (2020) and Flowers For Vases (2021) were acclaimed for their intimacy and contrast to Paramore’s high-energy style. Pitchfork praised Petals For Armor for its “transformative growth,” while Flowers For Vases was described as a “purposeful reset.”

Williams’ reputation extends far beyond her solo work. Billboard ranks her at #13 on its list of the 50 Greatest Rock Singers of All Time. She has collaborated with Turnstile, Moses Sumney, and Taylor Swift, and Paramore supported Swift’s Eras Tour in both the U.S. and Europe.

Paramore’s career began with All We Know Is Falling in 2005 and peaked most recently with 2023’s This Is Why, which earned Grammys for Best Rock Album and Best Alternative Song. The win made Paramore the first female-fronted rock band to take home Best Rock Album in the category’s history.

The addition of two new videos shows Williams’ surprise release is developing into a larger campaign. Free of her major label obligations, Williams is using Post Atlantic to push her creative freedom further, combining experimentation with nods to her Nashville roots.

