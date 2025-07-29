Paramore's Hayley Williams Releases 17 Surprise Tracks But There Is A Catch - Noise11.com

Paramore’s Hayley Williams has quietly surprise‐released 17 brand new solo songs on July 28, 2025 but there is a catch to get them. You have to buy a product from her Good Dye Young brand.

The new Hayley Williams songs are available only via her official website (hayleywilliams.net), with access gated by a secret code sent exclusively to those who purchased the “Ego” shade of hair dye (or any other item) from the Good Dye Young brand.

Good Dye Young is the hair color brand co founded by Hayley Williams and her longtime stylist & creative collaborator Brian O’Connor. Williams launched the brand in 2016.

The songs suddenly appeared on Monday, July 28, 2025. To access them you need to unlock the site using a 16‑digit code emailed after a Good Dye Young purchase. The songs are then downloadable MP3 files in genres spanning pop, indie rock, folk, and alt‑rock.

Some track names confirmed by coverage include:

– Kill Me

– Negative Self Talk

– Discovery Channel (sampling Bloodhound Gang’s ‘The Bad Touch’

– Mirtazapine — debuted on Nashville’s WNXP radio (July 23) and performed live at Newport Folk Festival (July 25–26) as part of Bleachers’ set

– Possibly another song titled Glum also appears alongside Mirtazapine

Alongside the 17 songs is a “Misc” folder containing:

A T‑shirt graphic reading “Hayley Williams Is My Favorite Band”

Handwritten lyrics in a colored notebook

A backstage video of Phoenix’s live performance

A charming voice note featuring a child saying, “I’m sorry that you’re going through something hard”

It’s not yet clear if these tracks signal a forthcoming third solo album, or are standalone releases.

There has been no official statement or mainstream promotion from Hayley’s social media; the release seems intended as an intimate, fan‑focused experience.

As of mid–2025, Paramore is still active as a band, albeit in a period of transition and creative evolution. Here’s the current status:

Paramore released their sixth studio album, This Is Why, on February 10, 2023—their final album under Atlantic Records.

In October 2023, a remix version titled Re: This Is Why was released for Record Store Day.

In early 2024, the band released a cover of “Burning Down The House” for an A24 tribute to Stop Making Sense

As of February 2024, Paramore declared they have fulfilled all obligations with Atlantic Records and are now operating independently. They served as Record Store Day Ambassadors 2024, underlining their support for indie record stores

The This Is Why Tour ran from October 2022 to November 30, 2023, across multiple continents (NA, SA, Europe, Oceania) with 71 shows.

In March 2025, the band canceled the final North American tour dates due to Hayley Williams falling ill with a lung infection.

As of now, no Paramore dates are scheduled for the rest of 2025.

Hayley Williams’s most recent full-length solo album is FLOWERS for VASES / descansos, which she surprise released on February 5, 2021.

Here’s a quick solo discography summary:

Petals for Armor (debut album): released May 8, 2020, preceded by EPs Petals for Armor I (Feb 6, 2020) and Petals for Armor II (Apr 21, 2020).

FLOWERS for VASES / descansos (second album): surprise dropped February 5, 2021 via Atlantic Records.

Since then, she has not released another official solo album — and has publicly stated that she has no plans to release more solo material (with the exception of these 17 surprise tracks, shifting her focus back toward Paramore.

