Testeagles Reform For Australia Dates - Noise11.com

Adelaide’s Testeagles were around from 1994 to 2008 and in that time released one album ‘Non Comprehendus’ in 2000.

For 2025, Testeagles will reform for Australian dates to mark the 25th anniversary of ‘Non Comprehendus’.

The album did well for the band, reaching number 8 in Australia with the single ‘Turn That Shit Up’ getting as high as 54.

Testagles got together for a one-off show for Froth & Fury in Adelaide in 2024. This will be Testeagles first Australian tour since 2008.

TOUR DATES

Thurs, Oct 9: Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast

Thurs, Oct 30: The Gov, Adelaide

Mon, Nov 3: Max Watts, Melbourne

Thurs, Nov 6: Factory Theatre, Sydney

Thurs, Nov 13: The Triffid, Brisbane

Pre Sale: Wed, July 30 @ 9.00am AEST

On Sale: Thurs,, July 31 @ 9.00am AEST

Tickets available via

www.teamwrktouring.com

