Paramore Celebrate All We Know Is Falling’s 20th Anniversary - Noise11.com

Paramore have released four new tracks as part of their deluxe edition of All We Know Is Falling.

Paramore released a new version of their debut album to celebrate its 20th anniversary on Friday (25.07.25), and the band have now dropped four additional tracks.

The EP contains three new songs from Paramore – O Star, This Circle and an earlier version of Emergency.

The album also includes a cover of the Failure song Stuck On You.

The tracklist also features Emergency – Crab Mix, a remix featuring intensified screamo-style vocals from Josh Farro, the brother of drummer Zac Farro, who departed the band in 2010.

O Star is a slower, more reflective song that captures the band’s determination during the early stages of their career in a challenging industry.

Meanwhile, This Song reflects on the feeling of being trapped in the same place while convincing yourself that progress has been made.

Both tracks were originally featured on their 2006 EP The Summer Tic, which was exclusively sold during that year’s Warped Tour.

The last of the new songs is a cover of Failure’s Stuck On You. Williams previously said that the band was “one of the top three reasons why Paramore even exists”.

York added that the band has “been one of the most influential on [his] guitar playing”.

This comes after Williams debuted her new solo song Mirtazapine, on Nashville public radio station WNXP.

The track is the Williams’ first solo work since 2021’s Flowers For Vases / Descansos, and it has also been teased that a B-side, titled Glum, is due to drop at a later date.

Before the song’s release, Williams teased its theme by sharing a grainy photo of a Mirtazapine bottle on Instagram.

On the track, she sings: “Here comes my genie in a screw cap bottle/ To grant me temporary solace. I could never be without her/ I had to write a song about her/ Who am I without you now?/ Mirtazapine, you make me eat, you make me sleep/ Mirtazapine, you let me dream.”

