 Tame Impala Premieres New Song ‘End of Summer’ By Artist Julian Klincewicz - Noise11.com
Tame Impala

Tame Impala

Tame Impala Premieres New Song ‘End of Summer’ By Artist Julian Klincewicz

by Paul Cashmere on July 25, 2025

in News

Kevin Parker’s Tame Impala has a new song ‘End of Summer’ with a video created by artist Julian Klincewicz.

Klincewicz has collaborated with Beyoncé, Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, Gosha Rubchinskiy, and Miu Miu. He has produced unique projects such as the self published photobook “Mayhem at Waimea Bay (The Allegory of the Sea)”(2023), blending imagery and poetry in a poetic exploration of inspiration and the natural world.

Julian does what is called “Applied Curiosity” where he blends mediums fluidly, treating photography, writing, music, and film as interlinked tools for storytelling and emotional expression.

Tame Impala’s last album was ‘The Slow Rush’ in 2020 through Interscope/Universal. This is Parker’s first Tame Impala release through new label Columbia/Sony.

