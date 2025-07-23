Coldplay Pay Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne - Noise11.com

Coldplay honoured late rocker Ozzy Osbourne by covering Black Sabbath’s song Changes during their show in Nashville on Tuesday night.

Frontman Chris Martin dedicated the band’s entire show at the Nissan Stadium to Ozzy just hours after it was announced that Osbourne had died on Tuesday at the age of 76.

Coldplay honoured Osbourne further by performing his band’s 1972 soft-rock ballad Changes.

“We’d like to dedicate this whole show to the incredible genius, talent, and character called gift to the world who was Ozzy Osbourne. We send our love to his family,” Martin told the crowd, according to fan-captured video shared on TikTok.

After performing the ballad, the frontman said, “Ozzy, we love you, wherever you’re going.”

Osbourne famously re-recorded Changes as a duet with his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, in 2003.

Coldplay weren’t the only band to take time out of their live shows to honour the Prince of Darkness.

French heavy metal band Gojira, who performed at Black Sabbath’s final show in Birmingham, England earlier this month, dedicated their 2005 song Flying Whales to the rocker during a show in Istanbul, Turkey on Tuesday.

Later in the set, they covered Black Sabbath’s Under the Sun / Every Day Comes and Goes, which they had performed at a previous show before Osbourne’s death, and dedicated the song to Ozzy.

“Of course, this one goes to Ozzy Osbourne,” frontman Joe Duplantier said, according to fan videos. “We will remember Ozzy. He might have died, but he will live forever – and we all know that.”

In addition, Alice Cooper dedicated his show in Cardiff, Wales to Ozzy on Tuesday night.

“Tonight, we found out that the world lost Ozzy just minutes before going on stage in Cardiff, Wales, which is about 2 hours from the place where Ozzy was born,” reads a post on his Instagram page.

“Alice and his band then dedicated tonight’s show to Ozzy’s memory and they were able to celebrate along with the crowd who had also just learned of this great loss for rock n roll.”

