The Darkness Have 2026 Australia and New Zealand Dates - Noise11.com

The Darkness Have 2026 Australia and New Zealand Dates

by Paul Cashmere on July 21, 2025

in News

The Darkness will tour Australia and New Zealand for 2026 dates around their eighth album ‘Dreams on Toast’.

‘Dreams on Toast’ felt like a greatest hits record when it arrived after six singles from the 10 tracks previewed the album between September 2024 and March 2025.

1. “The Longest Kiss”
Released: 18 September 2024
2. “I Hate Myself”
Released: 10 December 2024
3. “Rock and Roll Party Cowboy”
Released: 24 January 2025
4. “Walking Through Fire”
Released: 24 February 2025
5. “The Battle for Gadget Land”
Released: 10 March 2025
6. “Hot on My Tail”
Released: 24 March 2025

The Darkness have been touring in Europe. Here is a recent setlist from 1 July 2025 in Luxembourg (and yes it does include a Christmas song in July).

1. Rock and Roll Party Cowboy (from Dreams on Toast, 2025)
2. Growing on Me (from Permission to Land, 2003)
3. Get Your Hands Off My Woman (from Permission to Land, 2003)
4. Mortal Dread (from Dreams on Toast, 2025)
5. Heart Explodes (from Easter Is Cancelled, 2019)
6. Motorheart (from Motorheart, 2021)
7. Walking Through Fire (from Dreams on Toast, 2025)
8. Love Is Only a Feeling (from Permission to Land, 2003)
9. The Longest Kiss (from Dreams on Toast, 2025)
10. My Only (from Dreams on Toast, 2025)
11. Barbarian (from Last of our Kind, 2015)
12. Japanese Prisoner of Love (from Pinewood Smile, 2017)
13. Friday Night (from Permission to Land, 2003)
14. I Believe in a Thing Called Love (from Permission to Land, 2003)

Encore:
15. Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End) (single 2003)
16. I Hate Myself (from Dreams on Toast, 2025)

The Darkness 2026 dates:

Tue 17 Feb – Powerstation, Auckland
Wed 18 Feb – Meow Nui, Wellington
Fri 20 Feb – The Tivoli, Brisbane
Sat 21 Feb – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast
Sun 22 Feb – Bar On The Hill, Newcastle
Wed 25 Feb – Waves, Wollongong
Fri 27 Feb – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Sat 28 Feb – Hindley Street, Adelaide
Sun 1 Mar – Odeon, Hobart
Wed 4 Mar – Metropolis, Fremantle
FrI 6 Mar – Pier Bandroom, Frankston
Sat 7 Mar – Forum, Melbourne

General Public Tickets On Sale: Mon 28 July, 12:00PM [AEST]

