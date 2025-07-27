 Destiny's Child Make A Surprise Reunion At Beyoncé - Noise11.com
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman

Beyonce photo by Ros O'Gorman

Destiny's Child Make A Surprise Reunion At Beyoncé

by Music-News.com on July 28, 2025

in News

Destiny’s Child have reunited onstage for a surprise performance during Beyonce’s final Cowboy Carter concert in Las Vegas.

Beyoncé off her final concert at the weekend – the last of her 32 stadium concerts across the US and Europe on her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour.

During the concert, fans were stunned when Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined the stage. The three women, formerly known as Destiny’s Child, performed some of their most loved throwback hits, including their 2001 anthem Bootylicious and their 2005 hit Lose My Breath.

“I can’t believe I saw that with my own eyes. We literally just saw so much of Beyoncé’s history onstage just now – her past, her present and her future,” gushed one concert-goer about witnessing the show.

The famed girl group rose to fame in the 1990s with original members Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett.

It eventually became a trio with Beyoncé, Rowland and Williams, who garnered much success before going their separate ways in 2006.

They have stayed close friends over the years, each achieving success in their own creative careers.

Fans around the world have been urging them to reunite ever since they disbanded.

