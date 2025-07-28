 Drake Cancels Postpones Manchester Gig - Noise11.com
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11

Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Drake Cancels Postpones Manchester Gig

by Music-News.com on July 29, 2025

in News

Drake has postponed his gig at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena due to “travel logistics” issues.

Drake had been set to play at the venue in Manchester on Monday (28.07.25) but the performance has now been rescheduled for August 5 and organisers say “all tickets remain valid for the new date”.

Drake had already played two shows in the city on Friday (25.07.25) and Saturday (26.07.25) as part of his Some Special Shows 4 U tour and is also due to stage another gig at the arena on August 4.

A statement on the arena’s website read: “Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow’s performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled.”

It added: “The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 5th, and it’s set to be an unforgettable night.”

Meanwhile, Drake recently dropped a new single with British rapper Central Cee ahead of his shows in Manchester.

The track – titled Which One – was revealed in an episode of the Canadian rapper’s Iceman stream that was broadcast last Thursday (24.07.25) and filmed around the city.

It featured scenes of Drake running from a pursuer in a Pinocchio mask – which was interpreted as a symbol for “lies” following the star around.

He previously teamed up with Central Cee for the 2023 song On the Radar Freestyle.

Drake had hinted at the collaboration during the second of his three headline performances at London’s Wireless festival earlier this month – where he brought Central Cee out on stage.

He told the crowd: “I’m so proud of this guy.

“He’s going around the world, killing it, shutting down every show, record after record.”

Drake also hailed other rappers from the UK during the festival, where he headlined all three nights.

The God’s Plan hitmaker said: “Nobody can out-rap London rappers. This is the best, this is the highest level.”

Drake revealed earlier this year that he is working on a new solo album and has promised that it will be “a slap”.

He said: “Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album. Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap.”

Asked if it’s a solo record, he replied: “Yeah.”

music-news.com

