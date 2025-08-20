Tyler, The Creator Brings Radical Honesty and Chaos to Rod Laver Arena - Noise11.com

Tyler, The Creator’s Melbourne stop at Rod Laver Arena was not a rap show. It wasn’t a pop spectacle either. It was something stranger, funnier, more vulnerable and completely his own.

More than a decade after emerging from the chaotic energy of Odd Future, Tyler Okonma has transformed into one of music’s most original forces. Over nine studio albums, he’s navigated from the raw provocation of Goblin (2011), through the heartbreak of Igor (2019), the wanderlust of Call Me If You Get Lost (2021), and into Chromakopia (2024) — his most emotionally naked and revealing work yet.

Rod Laver Arena was his playground. Stripped of fanciful props and costumes, Melbourne witnessed a cleaner, more intimate Tyler — just two massive screens, a runway, and a monochrome yellow suit-and-hat combo, enough to mesmerize 14,000 plus fans for nearly two hours straight.

The show kicked off in surprising fashion with Tyler, the opener from his surprise July release Don’t Tap the Glass, setting a playful, off-leash tone. Big Poe and Sugar on My Tongue followed, handing over the energy tightly to the crowd. He then pressed into Chromakopia’s drama: St. Chroma, Rah Tah Tah, Noid teased theatricality; Darling, I and Judge Judy flexed charm; Sticky turned the arena into a beat-driven march; and Take Your Mask Off saw him plead with Melbourne to lose their disguises — “Don’t wear a mask forever. Be you.”

The second part leaned heavily into fan favourites. The audience exploded for EARFQUAKE and ARE WE STILL FRIENDS?, followed by I THINK’s hypnotic pull. A nostalgic detour greeted She and Tamale, before IFHY ignited collective emotion. After that came SORRY NOT SORRY, reflective and sharp, and a two-for on Call Me If You Get Lost: LUMBERJACK and WUSYANAME. DOGTOOTH and Who Dat Boy stormed the stage next — untamed, electric, unforgettable.

When Like Him arrived, the arena hushed. Tyler, standing under a spotlight, reflected on life without his father. “I ain’t from here,” he said, voice cracking, “but the fact my music brought me this far means everything… be proud of your city.” It was the emotional anchor of the night.

To close, See You Again became a beautiful congregation, NEW MAGIC WAND exploded with explosive intensity, and I Hope You Find Your Way Home offered warmth and wisdom. As he danced off the runway, he preached one last thought: “Get home safe, don’t tap the glass, and I hope you find your way home.”

Gone were the props, the masks, the grand theatrics. Here was just Tyler — vulnerable, brilliant, and completely himself. That’s as powerful as it gets.

Every Tyler story begins with Odd Future (OFWGKTA), the anarchic LA collective of rappers, producers, and artists — with names like Earl Sweatshirt, Frank Ocean, Hodgy, and Syd in the fold. Their early mix of skate culture, rap irreverence, and DIY ethos shook up the music scene in the late 2000s.

Tyler led the chaos. His early solo outings (Bastard, Goblin) embodied their aesthetic — confrontational, boundary-breaking, unapologetic. Though Odd Future eventually splintered, its creative DNA lives on in Tyler’s fearless genre-bending and commitment to authenticity.

Tyler, The Creator – Australian Tour History

• 2011: First major Australian visit with Odd Future — incendiary and controversial.

• 2013: Solo Wolf tour — Tyler returned but still displeased some with his outspoken lyrics.

• 2015: Cancelled dates after visa refusals — spotlighting issues around censorship.

• 2020: Planned Igor tour (Splendour in the Grass) stalled by the pandemic.

• 2022: Triumphant return: Call Me If You Get Lost arenas toured, revitalizing Tyler’s Australian legacy.

• 2024–25: Chromakopia / Don’t Tap The Glass stretched across Australia and NZ — sold out, critically acclaimed, and Tyler’s most emotionally uncensored live moment yet

Tyler’s Chart Moments in Australia

Tyler’s resonance Down Under extends beyond the stage. His albums and singles have charted strongly over the years:

Albums

o Chromakopia debuted at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and held top spot for two consecutive weeks

o Don’t Tap the Glass, his surprise ninth LP, debuted at #4, marking his seventh consecutive top-20 album: Wolf(#19, 2013), Cherry Bomb (#13), Flower Boy (#8), Igor (#3), Call Me If You Get Lost (#2), Chromakopia(#1)

Singles

o Noid and Rah Tah Tah both made the ARIA Top 50 Singles Chart, peaking as high as #2 and #25 respectively

o Like Him and Sticky earned healthy traction in the New Music Singles Chart

Tyler, The Creator – Album Timeline

• Bastard (2009) – DIY mixtape that erupted Odd Future into public consciousness.

• Goblin (2011) – Controversial breakthrough with “Yonkers” and “She.”

• Wolf (2013) – Jazz-tinged, artistically ambitious third studio album.

• Cherry Bomb (2015) – Bold and abrasive, challenging mainstream humility.

• Flower Boy (2017) – Soaring critical acclaim and personal introspection.

• Igor (2019) – Genre-blending, emotionally layered, Grammy-winning.

• Call Me If You Get Lost (2021) – Wanderlust-filled, Grammy-winning follow-up.

• Chromakopia (2024) – His most confessional, sonically lush project.

• Don’t Tap The Glass (2024) – Surprise release urging liberation and presence.

Tyler, The Creator – Melbourne Setlist (Rod Laver Arena)

1. Big Poe

2. Sugar on My Tongue

3. St. Chroma

4. Rah Tah Tah

5. Noid

6. Darling, I

7. Judge Judy

8. Sticky

9. Take Your Mask Off

10. EARFQUAKE

11. ARE WE STILL FRIENDS?

12. I THINK

13. She

14. Tamale

15. IFHY

16. SORRY NOT SORRY

17. LUMBERJACK

18. WUSYANAME

19. DOGTOOTH

20. Who Dat Boy

21. Like Him

22. See You Again

23. NEW MAGIC WAND

24. I Hope You Find Your Way Home

Tyler The Creator Upcoming Dates With Lil Yachty

August 22, 23, 24, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

August 26, 27, 28, Sydney, Qudos Arena

August 30, 31, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

September 4, 5, Perth RAC Arena

https://www.frontiertouring.com/tylerthecreator

