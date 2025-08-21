Florence + The Machine Unleash New Album Everybody Scream – A Journey from Healing to High Drama - Noise11.com

Florence + The Machine announced their sixth studio album, Everybody Scream, slated for release on October 31, 2025. The eponymous title track premieres today, accompanied by a visually arresting video directed by Autumn de Wilde.

Over the past two years, singer Florence Welch crafted Everybody Scream with her closest collaborators. Notably aboard this creative journey are Mark Bowen of IDLES, who also appears in the new video, alongside Aaron Dessner and Mitski. This album marks a deeply personal chapter informed by Welch’s own lifesaving surgery during the Dance Fever tour. Her recovery took her through a terrain of spiritual mysticism, witchcraft, and folk horror as she confronted the fragility of the body and explored what it means to be “healed.”

Thematically, Everybody Scream traverses womanhood, partnership, aging, and mortality, uncovering the eerie in the everyday.

Florence + The Machine in Australia: Singles Chart History

Below are some of Florence + The Machine’s six highest charting singles and their peak positions on the Australian charts:

• Dog Days Are Over – (no 47, 2008)

• Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up) – (no 93, 2009)

• You’ve Got the Love – (no 9, 2009)

• Shake It Out – (no 36 2011)

• Never Let Me Go – (no 3, 2012))

• What Kind of Man – (no 16, 2015)

• Ship To Wreck – (no 48, 2015)

Here’s a complete list of Florence + The Machine’s main studio albums to date and how they charted in Australia:

1. Lungs – 2009 (Aus no. 3)

2. Ceremonials – 2011 (Aus no. 1)

3. How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful – 2015 (Aus no. 1)

4. High as Hope – 2018 (Aus no. 2)

5. Dance Fever – 2022 (Aus no. 2)

6. Everybody Scream – due October 31, 2025

Florence + The Machine have toured Australia on multiple occasions. The first Australian outing was at Laneway Festival 2010. That same year they returned for headline shows including Splendour in the Grass and performances in Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth.

Subsequent visits continued their Down Under legacy, including acclaimed tours in 2019.

Their most recent tour of Australia took place in March 2023, covering Perth, Melbourne (Rod Laver Arena, twice), Sydney (Qudos Bank Arena), Brisbane, plus a festival date at Sirromet Wines, supporting their Dance Fever album.

In total, that makes at least three major tours to Australia: 2010 (Laneway + headline shows), 2019, and 2023.

Origins of Florence + The Machine

Florence + The Machine began in 2006, formed by Florence Welch and keyboardist Isabella Summers in London, England. Their inaugural studio album, Lungs, dropped in 2009. Over the years there have been collaborations with acts like Calvin Harris, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift, as well as ventures into poetry and illustration.

