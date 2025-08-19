 Dallas Crane Are On the Cusp of Album Number Six After 10 Years - Noise11.com
Dallas Crane

Dallas Crane

Dallas Crane Are On the Cusp of Album Number Six After 10 Years

by Paul Cashmere on August 19, 2025

in News

Melbourne’s own Dallas Crane are back in the studio crafting their sixth studio album. In a nod to their signature blend of swagger and grit, they have already unveiled the lead single, “Trouble Knows My Name,” offering fans a raw taste of what’s to come.

Formed in 1996 under the name Tempered Kin before taking on the moniker of Dallas Crane, after a local transport company where they rehearsed, the band comprised Dave Larkin (vocals, guitar), Pete Satchell (guitar, vocals), Chris Brodie (bass), and Shan Vanderwert (drums). Their debut, self-funded album, Lent(1998), laid the groundwork for their uncompromising pub-circuit ascendancy.

Here’s a rundown of their discography to date:

• Lent (1998) – debut album.
• Twenty Four Seven (October 2000) – sophomore release.
• Dallas Crane (10 July 2004) – their eponymous third, earning three ARIA nominations. and peaking at No. 49 on the ARIA Albums Chart.
• Factory Girls (16 September 2006) – fourth album, reached No. 30.
• Scoundrels (November 2015) – fifth album, celebrated as a triumphant comeback.

Dallas Crane’s live presence earned them acclaim internationally. They performed at the Aussie BBQ showcase at SXSW in 2007, sharing stages in

Austin with Aussie greats like Hoodoo Gurus and You Am I, and also played iconic venues such as The Troubadour (LA) and The Bowery Ballroom (NYC). Back home, they supported The Who on a national stadium tour in 2009.

During their 2006 to 2012 hiatus, members didn’t stay idle:

• Dave Larkin recorded and released two albums as part of Gun Street Girls, maintaining his creative intensity.
• Pete Satchell pursued solo explorations under the alias Pete Sounds.

The band is now charging forward with album number six. The early release of “Trouble Knows My Name” signals a confident return—and after years of silence, it’s clear they’re as hungry and authentic as ever.

‘Trouble Knows My Name’ is the first new music for Dallas Crane since ‘Cheyenne’ in 2016.

