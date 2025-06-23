Justin Timberlake Closes Isle of Wight - Noise11.com

Justin Timberlake brought The Isle of Wight Festival 2025 to a sensational close last night, delivering an epic, career-spanning headline performance that left over 55,000 festival-goers in a frenzy. With wife Jessica Biel watching from side stage, Timberlake ignited Seaclose Park with a relentless string of hits, including “SexyBack,” “Cry Me A River,” “Rock Your Body,” and “My Love.”

Addressing the roaring crowd, Timberlake expressed his long-held desire to play the iconic festival, stating, “I’ve been trying to get to Isle Of Wight for years and years and years and it’s everything I thought it was.” He added a heartfelt message to his UK fans: “I’ve got a special place in my heart for the UK, for England, I have so much gratitude for you – welcome to the party. You made a Tennessee boy’s dreams come true.”

The final day of the festival was packed with stellar performances across multiple stages. Björn Again kicked off the Main Stage with a euphoric set of ABBA classics, followed by high-energy performances from Ella Eyre and the legendary Alison Moyet. Olly Murs drew a massive audience with tracks from his seven chart-dominating albums, before Texas delivered singalongs with “Inner Smile” and “Say What You Want.” Jess Glynne then wowed fans with her powerhouse vocals on favourites like “Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself” and “These Days.”

Over in the Big Top, The Lilacs opened the day, followed by girl group Remember Monday, who impressed with their harmonies and a brand new, unreleased track alongside their Eurovision entry. Award-winning Midge Ure drew a huge crowd, while rising pop stars Nieve Ella and Alessi Rose showcased fresh talent. Nineties favourites Lightning Seeds kept the nostalgic vibes alive before legendary rock band James closed the Big Top with a career-spanning set including “Sit Down” and “Laid.”

This year’s Isle of Wight Festival proved another phenomenal weekend of music, featuring headline sets from Sting, Stereophonics, and Justin Timberlake, solidifying its reputation as a highlight of the UK festival calendar.

