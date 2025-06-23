 Jay-Z Joins His Wife Beyonce In Concert In Paris - Noise11.com
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman

Jay-Z Joins His Wife Beyonce In Concert In Paris

by Music-News.com on June 24, 2025

in News

Beyoncé surprised fans by bringing out her husband, Jay-Z, for a performance during her show in Paris, France on Sunday night.

Amid her Cowboy Carter Tour concert at the Stade de France, Beyonce included her 2003 hit, Crazy in Love, in the setlist.

While performing the song, Beyoncé stepped to the side to allow Jay, real name Shawn Carter, to rap his entire verse, drawing huge cheers from the sold-out crowd.

“Give it one more time for HOV,” the 43-year-old exclaimed at the end of the segment, referring to the hip-hop mogul’s nickname.

The couple, who wed in 2008, last performed the track together at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in Johannesburg, South Africa back in 2018.

Elsewhere in the show, Jay offered a rendition of his and Kanye West’s 2011 song, N***** in Paris, while Beyoncé dazzled with a version of 2013’s Drunk in Love remixed with Partition.

Other VIP guests at the stadium included Cardi B, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles, and her former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland.

And it’s not the first time the Formation hitmaker has brought out a celebrity friend for a cameo during her latest trek.

On Thursday night, she welcomed Miley Cyrus to the stage for a rendition of their 2024 duet, II Most Wanted.

Beyoncé’s next Cowboy Carter concert is scheduled to take place in her hometown of Houston, Texas on 28 June.

music-news.com

