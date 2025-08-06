Matt Corby Added To Teddy Swims Australia and New Zealand Tour - Noise11.com

Australian singer songwriter Matt Corby has been announced as special guest for the Teddy Swims 2025 Australia and New Zealand ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy’ tour.

Matt says, “I’m such a fan of Teddy. I first heard ‘Lose Control’ on the radio while driving from the airport to a show, was completely floored by his vocal chops and the soul in his sound. I’ve been hooked ever since. We first met at his Sydney show last year: Teddy came up, gave me a big hug, and told me he’d been listening to my music since high school, which just blew my mind. After his set, we hung out, talked music, and joked about starting a boy band one day. Being invited to join him on this run of shows is a real honour. I can’t wait!”

Matt Corby and Teddy Swims are a great match. Both Matt Corby and Teddy Swims are known for their extraordinary , rich, soulful, and emotionally vocal abilities. Corby’s voice carries a raw, gospel-tinged depth that mirrors the heartfelt delivery Teddy Swims brings to every performance. Their shared emphasis on vocal excellence creates a cohesive and powerful live music experience.

Teddy Swims blends soul, R&B, pop, and rock, while Matt Corby has explored a similarly diverse palette—moving from folk and indie-rock to neo-soul and psychedelic pop. Their eclecticism means audiences get a dynamic, genre-blurring concert that appeals to fans of timeless musicianship over trends.

Both artists are deeply emotive storytellers. Corby’s introspective lyrics and layered compositions resonate with the same sincerity that fans love in Teddy Swims’ confessional style. Together, they offer a tour rooted in vulnerability, connection, and powerful live performances.

Matt Corby is renowned for his commanding live shows, often involving lush instrumentation and improvisation. Pairing that with Teddy Swims’ magnetic stage presence and charisma creates a lineup that feels organic and complimentary—more like a collaboration than a warm-up and headliner.

Their audiences overlap significantly: people who appreciate authenticity, top-tier musicianship, and soul-infused vocals. Corby’s inclusion brings a local hero energy (especially in Australia) that boosts attendance and gives fans a double bill of artists who speak the same musical language.

Dates:

Tuesday 7 October

Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ

Thursday 9 October

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Tuesday 14 October

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 15 October

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Thursday 16 October

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 18 October

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Sunday 19 October

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday 22 October

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 23 October

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 24 October

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 27 October

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 29 October

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...