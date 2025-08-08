The Black Keys Release 13th Album “No Rain, No Flowers” After Cancelling 2024 Tour - Noise11.com

Following the cancellation of their 2024 North American tour, The Black Keys turned adversity into artistry. Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney produced their thirteenth studio album, No Rain, No Flowers, going outside the square to collaborate with less mainstream but respected songwriters like Rick Nowels and Scott Storch.

Nowels had written Stevie Nicks ‘I Can’t Wait’, ‘Belinda Carlisle ‘Heaven In A Place On Earth’ and Madonna’s ‘Little Star’. Storch’s credits include work with Dr Dre, and The Roots. He has written songs for Beyonce ‘Baby Boy’, 50 Cent ‘Candy Shop’ and Chris Brown ‘Run It’. These guys took The Black Keys out of their comfort zone and the result is a very different sounding Black Keys album.

The Black Keys performed ‘Ma On A Mission’ on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week:

The album came about when Auerbach and Carney had a lot of sudden free time on their hands when they abruptly cancelled their 2024 at the last minute in May 2024, just one month after the release of the 12th album ‘Ohio Players’.

The band’s management had booked large-scale arena venues across North America, but ticket sales couldn’t match expectations. As a result, continuing the tour in those venues risked substantial financial losses. Patrick Carney explained that the shows had been booked into “rooms that they shouldn’t have been in” and that he and Dan weren’t even consulted about the high ticket prices.

The Black Keys publicly blamed their management team (Full Stop Management, led by Irving Azoff) for poor planning, including promises that never materialized. They were told the tour could be reworked into smaller, more suitable venues—but in reality, no venue holds had been secured. Carney bluntly summarizes: “What was presented didn’t exist.”

The failed arena plans forced the band to cancel nearly $10 million in projected ticket revenue. They subsequently parted ways with their management team, citing conflicts of interest and poor decision-making.

Though professionalism played a big role, the band also framed the cancellation as an opportunity to offer fans a more “exciting, intimate experience” in smaller venues. They assured fans that refunds would be issued and that ticket-holders would get priority when new shows were announced.

In short, The Black Keys canceled their 2024 North American trek due to a combination of poor ticket sales, mismatched arena bookings, and misleading planning from their management team. Disillusioned with the plans, the duo chose to cut their losses, part with management, and regroup—ultimately aiming for smaller, more meaningful shows.

Carney succinctly put it: “Shit happens.”

CD

1. No Rain, No Flowers

2. The Night Before

3. Babygirl

4. Down to Nothing

5. On Repeat

6. Make You Mine

7. Man On A Mission

8. Kiss it

9. All My Life

10. A Little Too High

11. Neon Moon

