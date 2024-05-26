The Black Keys Abruptly Cancel US Tour - Noise11.com

The Black Keys have abruptly cancelled their upcoming North American tour.

The 31-date arena tour – which was scheduled to launch on 17 September in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and end 12 November in Detroit – has quietly disappeared from Ticketmaster’s website without explanation, reports Billboard magazine.

The upcoming tour, dubbed the International Players Tour, was in support of the rock duo’s 12th studio album, Ohio Players, which charted in April.

A handful of venues that were scheduled to host the shows – including Austin’s Moody Center and New York’s Madison Square Garden – acknowledged the cancelled dates on their websites, and noted that ticket-buyers would be refunded.

“Unfortunately, the Event Organiser has had to cancel this event,” the Moody Center noted.

“Ticket holders, please check your email from Ticketmaster for more info.”

The Black Keys have also removed the upcoming North American tour dates from their website, except for a lone appearance at Chicago’s NASCAR Street Race on 6 July.

The pair recently completed the European leg of their tour in mid-May.

The cancellation arrives on the heels of The Black Keys’ appearance on The Voice, where members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney performed their song Beautiful People (Stay High).

The Black Keys launched three singles in the lead-up to the full release of Ohio Players on 5 April.

Lead single Beautiful People (Stay High), which features writing contributions from Grammy-winner Beck, became their seventh chart-topper on Alternative Airplay, spending two weeks atop the ranking.

