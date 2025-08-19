Staffan Öfwerman of Roxette Fame to Release Long-Lost Solo Album ‘Lost and Found’ - Noise11.com

Staffan Öfwerman, best remembered as the energetic keyboardist, percussionist, and backing vocalist for Roxette during their world-conquering years, will release his long-awaited debut solo album Lost and Found (restored, remixed, reborn) on September 5, 2025 through ManoverMusic.

While Öfwerman was often seen just off centre stage during Roxette’s Look Sharp! and Joyride world tours between 1988 and 1994, his contributions were far from background. He played a crucial role in helping shape Roxette’s live sound at a time when Per Gessle and Marie Fredriksson were riding high with global smashes like The Look, Listen to Your Heart, Joyride and It Must Have Been Love. His voice can be heard throughout the group’s MTV Unplugged performance in 1993, a set that has since become a fan favourite for showing a more intimate side of Roxette.

Öfwerman’s history in music runs deep. Before Roxette, he had established himself in the Swedish scene both as a musician and producer. His family ties also run through Roxette’s DNA. Staffan’s older brother Clarence Öfwerman was not only the band’s long-time keyboardist but also their producer, shaping the sound of every Roxette album from Pearls of Passion (1986) through Charm School (2011). Clarence’s lush, melodic arrangements gave Roxette their signature sound on tracks like The Look, Dressed for Success, Spending My Time and Sleeping in My Car.

Clarence Öfwerman’s Roxette Production Credits

Pearls of Passion (1986) – debut album that laid the foundation of Roxette’s sound.

Look Sharp! (1988) – breakthrough album featuring The Look and Listen to Your Heart.

Joyride (1991) – global smash with Fading Like a Flower and Spending My Time.

Tourism (1992) – part live/part studio concept recorded on the road.

Crash! Boom! Bang! (1994) – arena-filling ballads like Run to You and Fireworks.

Have a Nice Day (1999) – electronic-influenced comeback featuring Wish I Could Fly.

Room Service (2001) – closing chapter before Roxette’s long break.

Charm School (2011) and Travelling (2012) – Clarence returned to help bring Roxette back to international touring after Marie Fredriksson’s illness.

The brothers’ synergy helped create continuity between Roxette’s polished recordings and their powerful live performances. Clarence orchestrated the studio magic; Staffan translated it for arenas and stadiums around the world. This family connection underscores the relevance of Lost and Found — songs born during the very period when both brothers were at the heart of Roxette’s creative force.

Lost and Found is not a new chapter so much as a rediscovery. The songs, mostly written in hotel rooms and tour buses during Roxette’s busiest years, remained unheard for decades. Now, Öfwerman has revisited those sketches, re-recording and remixing them with modern production while keeping their vintage pop-rock spirit intact.

“This album is a heartfelt collection of music I wrote during one of the most exciting times of my life,” Öfwerman explains. “It’s a journey back in time, and I’m thrilled to finally share these songs with the world. I hope you enjoy listening to them as much as I enjoyed bringing them back to life.”

The result is a record that blends eras – capturing the warmth of 70s melody, the grandeur of 80s hooks, and the driving pulse of 90s pop. The opening track Miss Understood is being spotlighted for radio, setting the tone for a collection that Öfwerman describes as “both timeless and fresh.”

For Roxette fans, Lost and Found offers a fascinating missing piece of history. It’s the personal soundtrack of a musician who was in the eye of the storm when Roxette became one of Sweden’s most successful exports, selling over 75 million albums worldwide. Where Marie and Per were front and centre, Staffan provided the textures, harmonies, and percussive energy that carried those songs from studio polish to stadium power.

More than 30 years later, Lost and Found gives listeners a chance to hear what was happening behind the curtain – a personal archive of songs born from the same whirlwind that produced some of pop’s biggest hits.

Staffan Öfwerman Career Timeline

Early 1980s – Active in the Swedish pop/rock scene as a musician, songwriter, and producer.

1988 – Joins Roxette as touring keyboardist, percussionist, and backing vocalist during the Look Sharp! world tour.

1991 – Embarks on the Join the Joyride! world tour, playing over 100 shows across Europe, North America, South America, and Australia.

1993 – Performs on Roxette’s MTV Unplugged special, recorded in Stockholm and later released to international acclaim.

1994 – Final tour dates with Roxette before stepping away from the global stage.

1990s–2000s – Works in Sweden as a producer, session musician, and composer, contributing to a wide range of projects outside of the Roxette circle.

2025 – Announces debut solo album Lost and Found (restored, remixed, reborn), featuring songs originally written during his Roxette touring years.

Lost and Found Tracklist

Miss Understood

Borrowed Time

If You Could See Me Now

Broken Promises

Summer Rainfall

Back to Yesterday

Shades of Blue

Every Little Victory

Lost and Found

The Last Goodbye

Lost and Found (restored, remixed, reborn) will be released on September 5, 2025 on streaming, vinyl, and CD.

