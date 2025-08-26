Miami Horror, Sneaky Sound System and Bag Raiders to Headline Live at the Gardens 2025 in Melbourne - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s Live at the Gardens series will hit euphoric heights this November with a triple-bill of Australian electronic heavyweights. Miami Horror, Sneaky Sound System and Bag Raiders will join forces for a one-night-only dancefloor celebration under the stars at the Royal Botanic Gardens on Saturday, 29 November 2025.

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment and MG Live, the event is part of Live at the Gardens’ November program, which also features RocKwiz Live, The Living End, Franz Ferdinand and Songs from the Canyon. With three of Australia’s most influential electronic acts sharing the stage – along with DJs Aroha and Joey Lightbulb – this show promises to be one of the highlights of Melbourne’s live calendar.

Miami Horror – Back With a New Album

Miami Horror’s return to Australia comes with added significance. The group, led by Australian-born and LA-based producer Benjamin Plant, released their first studio album in nine years earlier this year, We Always Had Tomorrow. The record fuses disco and soul textures with their trademark indie-electronic grooves, reaffirming their place among the country’s most creative dance acts.

The band first broke through in the late 2000s, landing a Top 10 hit with their 2010 debut Illumination. That album delivered classics such as Sometimes, I Look to You (with Kimbra) and Holidays, establishing Miami Horror as festival favourites both in Australia and abroad. They have since amassed more than 200 million streams and played major festivals worldwide, from Coachella to Governors Ball.

Known for their kaleidoscopic live shows, Miami Horror are celebrating the 15th anniversary of Illumination this year. Their Melbourne set will give fans a taste of the new era alongside the nostalgia of their early anthems – a rare opportunity to experience their evolution in one performance.

Sneaky Sound System – Dancefloor Icons

No discussion of Australian dance music would be complete without Sneaky Sound System. Formed in Sydney in 2004, the duo of Miss Connie and Angus McDonald created a blueprint for sleek, chart-friendly electronic pop. Their 2006 self-titled debut went triple platinum, spent more than a year in the ARIA Top 50, and spawned club staples UFO, Pictures and I Love It.

The follow-up, 2, debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart, cementing their dominance during the mid-2000s dance-pop boom. Along the way, Sneaky Sound System picked up multiple ARIA, AIR and MTV Awards and built a reputation as one of the country’s most reliable live draws.

Even after two decades, their energy has not dimmed. Earlier this year they returned with Shiver, a shimmering track showcasing Connie’s soaring vocals and Angus’s knack for sharp production. With their catalogue of hits and undeniable stage chemistry, Sneaky Sound System continue to prove why they remain one of Australia’s most enduring club exports.

Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars and Beyond

Bag Raiders are another act whose impact has transcended Australia’s borders. The Sydney duo of Jack Glass and Chris Stracey shot to international fame with their 2010 self-titled debut on Modular Records. That album included the global phenomenon Shooting Stars, alongside Way Back Home, Sunlight and Snake Charmer.

Shooting Stars in particular has taken on a life of its own. Certified multi-platinum in 26 countries – including 7x platinum in Australia and 4x platinum in the US – it went viral years after release, introducing the band to an entirely new audience. In 2023, Troye Sivan sampled the track on his hit Got Me Started, earning a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording.

Beyond the meme and the accolades, Bag Raiders have continued to innovate, releasing collaborations with Boston Bun (Save Me) and Panama (Flowers), plus the summer anthem Hold Me. Their legacy was cemented when Shooting Stars was voted number 46 in Triple J’s Hottest 100 Australian Songs of All Time.

At Live at the Gardens, Bag Raiders will bring both their era-defining hits and their freshest material to Melbourne’s most picturesque stage.

The DJs – Aroha and Joey Lightbulb

Adding extra firepower to the night are two rising names from the DJ world. Aroha, the Māori-born, Melbourne-based selector and producer, has been lighting up stages around the world with her genre-blurring sets. Her viral protest anthem Let Her Rip (Toitū Te Tiriti) demonstrated both her bold artistry and her political voice. Fresh from a career-making Glastonbury set, Aroha is quickly becoming a household name in the dance scene.

Joey Lightbulb, meanwhile, is riding high after a sold-out Winter of Disco Content tour that packed venues across Victoria, including five back-to-back shows at The Night Cat in Fitzroy. His reputation for high-energy, floor-filling sets makes him the perfect local addition to this all-star lineup.

The Live at the Gardens series has quickly become a fixture in Melbourne’s cultural calendar, combining world-class acts with the lush surrounds of the Royal Botanic Gardens. There are few venues in the country where audiences can experience top-tier live music in such a setting, making each show a memorable occasion.

For Melbourne music fans, the November 29 event is more than just a gig – it’s a celebration of Australian electronic music history, with three of the most influential acts of the past two decades performing full live sets in one of the city’s most iconic outdoor spaces.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, 3 September at 9.00am local time via Ticketmaster, with presales for Live at the Gardens and Roundhouse members opening Monday, 1 September. General admission is $119.90 plus fees.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...