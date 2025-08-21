 Five Are Back – Keep On Movin’ 2026 Tour Set to Ignite Australia and NZ - Noise11.com
Five

Five

Five Are Back – Keep On Movin’ 2026 Tour Set to Ignite Australia and NZ

by Noise11.com on August 22, 2025

in News

After a 25-year hiatus, one of the UK’s most adored pop-rocket launches—Five—are back in full force. Sean, Ritchie, Scott, Abz and J Brown will reunite for the Keep On Movin’ 2026 Tour, roaring into Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne—and even Auckland—next May.

Five’s Aussie footprint runs deep. Their debut album Five (1998) earned triple-platinum status in Australia, as did second LP Invincible (1999)—a downright blockbuster Down Under. An impressive five singles cracked into the ARIA Top 5, aided by three Top 10 smashes.

Songs like “When The Lights Go Out,” “If Ya Gettin’ Down” and “Everybody Get Up” aren’t just UK pop relics—they were chart-toppers here too, cementing Five’s status as bona fide icons of the era.

Here’s a snapshot of their studio album output:
• Five (1998) – Debuted #1 UK; triple-platinum in Australia
• Invincible (1999) – UK double-platinum; also triple-platinum in Australia
• Kingsize (2001) – Third and final album before 2001 split
• Time (2022) – Released during their 2012+ era, but before the full reunion

Hit Singles in Australia
• “When The Lights Go Out” (Aus, no 2, 1998)
• “Got the Feelin’” (Aus, no 6, 1998)
• “Everybody Get Up” (Aus, no 5, 1998)
• “Until the Time Is Through” (Aus, no 8, 1998)
• “If Ya Gettin’ Down” (Aus, no 2, 1999)
• “Keep On Movin’” (UK #1) (Aus, no 6, 1999)
• “We Will Rock You” (with Queen) – UK #1 (Aus, no 3, 2000)
• “Let’s Dance” – UK #1 (Aus, no 3, 2001)

In Australia, Five albums and singles both reached multi-platinum levels in Australia, with five Top 5 singles and three Top 10 smashes on the ARIA charts. Their debut smashed its way into ARIA’s Top 10, and Invincible followed suit. Clearly, Australia was always a Five stronghold.

So what did each member get up to once the band’s spotlight dimmed?

• Sean Conlon – Launched a solo career under Sony—but his single was never released. Later auditioned for The Voice UK in 2012 but failed to turn a chair. He now re-joined Five for reunions.

• Abz Love – Also pursued a solo deal with Sony. He made TV appearances, including Celebrity Big Brother (2013), and fronted Abz on the Farm, about his farming adventures in Wales. Opened up about battles with drugs and alcohol.

• Ritchie Neville – Moved to Australia for a period, where he opened a restaurant. Later returned to the UK, starred in reality TV (Celebrity Dating Agency), and is father to a daughter with Natasha Hamilton. He continues to perform with Five.

• Scott Robinson – Found a second career in radio broadcasting as a DJ in Essex. He’s also continued performing and recording, and remains a touring member of Five.

• Jason “J” Brown – Stepped away from the limelight, focusing on DJing and running a dance studio. He came third on I’m a Celebrity… in 2007 but generally kept a low profile before rejoining the band.

The reunion isn’t just a nostalgia play, it’s about reconciliation, healing and emotional growth. Members have spoken candidly about burnout, mental health, bullying allegations (particularly involving J), and the intense pressures of Nineties fame. As one member reflected: “We’ve grown. We communicate. We’ve forgiven ourselves and each other”.

The 2025 tour marks 25 years since their Brit Award for Best British Pop Act.

Tour Dates Down Under (and Over)
• Perth – HPC Stadium – Wednesday 13 May 2026
• Sydney – ICC Theatre – Saturday 16 May 2026
• Brisbane – Entertainment Centre – Wednesday 20 May 2026
• Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena – Saturday 23 May 2026
• Auckland – The Trusts Arena – Monday 25 May 2026

General public tickets follow at 11 am Friday 29 August via tegdainty.com.

