Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet With Live Choir and Orchestra Is Coming to Melbourne - Noise11.com

Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet With Live Choir and Orchestra Is Coming to Melbourne

by Noise11.com on August 19, 2025

in News

After more than a decade of sold-out seasons in London, Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet is about to receive its first Australian staging in a bold, live-orchestrated performance at Melbourne’s Astor Theatre from September 23 to 28.

Presented by Sony Music Australia in partnership with Backyard Cinema, the production reframes Luhrmann’s 1996 cult classic with a live band and choir performing selections from the soundtrack – one of the most successful movie soundtracks of the 1990s.

The London run of Romeo + Juliet has been nothing short of extraordinary. Backyard Cinema’s immersive staging has drawn audiences for more than 10 years, transforming venues into Verona-inspired settings where film and live music collide. It has been one of the most consistently in-demand events in the UK’s capital, playing to more than half a million people across its run. For Melbourne, the production will carry the same energy that made it a phenomenon in London, enhanced by a yet-to-be-announced Australian narrator.

Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet is the second entry in his self-described “Red Curtain Trilogy,” sandwiched between Strictly Ballroom (1992) and Moulin Rouge! (2001). While Strictly Ballroom put Luhrmann on the map and Moulin Rouge! later brought him Oscars and a Broadway adaptation, Romeo + Juliet occupies a special place in his canon. Its audacious reimagining of Shakespeare for MTV-era audiences turned Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes into icons, while introducing Shakespeare’s words to a new generation. For many, it remains Luhrmann’s most radical and youth-driven work.

No discussion of Romeo + Juliet is complete without its soundtrack, which remains one of the most influential compilations of the 1990s. Released in 1996, it was a global smash, going multi-platinum and spawning multiple hits.

“Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good)” by Quindon Tarver became synonymous with the film’s church scenes and later found new life when Luhrmann reworked it into his spoken-word hit Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen). Quindon died in 2021.

Des’ree’s “Kissing You” provided the haunting love theme that underscored Romeo and Juliet’s first meeting.

Prince’s “When Doves Cry” was reimagined by Quindon Tarver for the soundtrack, tying the 1980s classic to Shakespearean tragedy.

“Young Hearts Run Free” by Kym Mazelle brought disco flair to the Capulet masquerade ball sequence.

The Cardigans’ “Lovefool” became a breakout international hit, reaching number one in several countries.

Radiohead’s “Exit Music (For a Film)”, written specifically for the closing credits, later became a cornerstone track in their career, featuring on OK Computer in 1997.

The album’s fusion of alternative rock, pop, and classical moments captured the energy of Luhrmann’s vision.

Original Romeo + Juliet Movie Soundtrack (1996) – Tracklist

#1 Crush – Garbage
Local God – Everclear
Angel – Gavin Friday
Pretty Piece of Flesh – One Inch Punch
Kissing You (Love Theme from Romeo + Juliet) – Des’ree
Whatever (I Had a Dream) – Butthole Surfers
Lovefool – The Cardigans
Young Hearts Run Free – Kym Mazelle
Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good) – Quindon Tarver
To You I Bestow – Mundy
Talk Show Host – Radiohead
Little Star – Stina Nordenstam
You and Me Song – The Wannadies

(A companion second volume later included tracks like Radiohead’s Exit Music (For a Film), The Verve Pipe’s Local God, and others used in the movie but not on the first release.)

Romeo + Juliet will run nightly at The Astor Theatre in Melbourne from 23 to 28 September 2025. Due to overwhelming demand, extra matinee performances have already been added on Wednesday and Friday.

This marks the 30th anniversary of Luhrmann’s landmark film and offers audiences the chance to see it in a way that merges cinema, theatre, and live concert. As Sony Music’s Vanessa Picken put it, “The Astor Theatre is such an iconic Melbourne venue and will provide a majestic backdrop for the immersive performance – it will be an experience like no other.”

For fans of Baz Luhrmann, Shakespeare, or simply one of the greatest movie soundtracks ever assembled, this is set to be one of the unmissable live events of 2025.

