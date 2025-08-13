John Bishop Celebrates 25 Years of Comedy with New Australian Tour - Noise11.com

On 2 October 2000, John Bishop stood nervously in front of a small audience at the Frog and Bucket comedy club in Manchester. By day, he worked in the pharmaceutical industry; by night, on this occasion, he took a chance that would transform his life. As he grasped the microphone for the very first time, he didn’t know it then—but the moment marked the beginning of a 25-year journey that would see him become one of the UK’s most loved comedians.

Fast forward to 2025, and Bishop is celebrating a quarter of a century in comedy with a brand-new stand-up show, John Bishop: 25 Years Of Stand-Up, his tenth major tour. The anniversary run will bring him to Australia for a string of special performances in late November and December.

“I can’t believe that it will be 25 years since I first performed at the Frog and Bucket in Manchester,” Bishop says. “It’s been a rollercoaster! And I can’t thank the fans enough who have supported me all the way. I wanted to mark the anniversary with a brand-new tour – I really hope you can come and celebrate with me.”

Born in Liverpool on 30 November 1966, John Bishop grew up in the towns of Runcorn and Winsford in Cheshire. He studied English at Newcastle Polytechnic before earning a degree in Social Science from Manchester Polytechnic.

Before comedy ever entered the picture, Bishop had a stable career as a medical representative, selling pharmaceutical products. In 2000, while still working in sales, he tried stand-up for the first time. Encouraged by the experience, he began performing more regularly. By 2006—approaching his 40th birthday—Bishop made the bold decision to leave the corporate world and pursue comedy full-time.

The move paid off quickly. Within three years of his debut gig, Bishop was performing to packed arenas across the UK. His warm, relatable style and quick wit resonated with audiences, helping him release the fastest-selling stand-up DVD in UK history.

Television soon came calling. Bishop’s early TV appearances included guest slots on The Panel in Ireland, 8 Out of 10 Cats, and Live at the Apollo. His friendly, conversational style made him a natural fit for both panel shows and solo specials.

Bishop didn’t stop at stand-up. He explored acting, with roles in E4’s Skins, Ken Loach’s film Route Irish, and ITV dramas. He became a popular TV host, fronting a range of shows including:

– John Bishop’s Britain

– John Bishop’s Australia (a travelogue retracing a memorable bike journey)

– John Bishop: In Conversation With… (an acclaimed interview series)

– John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure and Only Joking

Bishop also flexed his stage muscles, starring alongside Sir Ian McKellen in the West End pantomime Mother Goose. His performances showcased a versatility that set him apart from many of his contemporaries.

Bishop’s public persona is matched by his commitment to charity work. In 2012, he completed an extraordinary challenge for Sport Relief—cycling, rowing, and running from Paris to London—raising over £4.2 million for the cause.

In recent years, he has also ventured into podcasting, launching The Bishop Exchange, a long-form interview series that allowed him to have more intimate conversations outside the constraints of a traditional chat show.

Bishop’s unique story—switching careers in middle age and striking comedy gold—has now caught the attention of Hollywood. Bradley Cooper is directing a new film, Is This Thing On?, inspired by Bishop’s life. Will Arnett will star as a pharmaceutical salesman who discovers a talent for stand-up, with Bishop serving as an executive producer.

Australian Tour Dates – John Bishop: 25 Years Of Stand-Up

MELBOURNE – Hamer Hall – Sunday 30 November

ADELAIDE – Norwood Concert Hall – Wednesday 3 December

CANBERRA – Canberra Theatre – Friday 5 December

SYDNEY – State Theatre – Tuesday 9 December

BRISBANE – City Hall – Wednesday 10 December

PERTH – Riverside Theatre – Friday 12 December

Tickets on sale Friday 15 August, 12pm – Book at bohmpresents.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...