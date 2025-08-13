 John Bishop Celebrates 25 Years of Comedy with New Australian Tour - Noise11.com
John Bishop

John Bishop

John Bishop Celebrates 25 Years of Comedy with New Australian Tour

by Noise11.com on August 13, 2025

in News

On 2 October 2000, John Bishop stood nervously in front of a small audience at the Frog and Bucket comedy club in Manchester. By day, he worked in the pharmaceutical industry; by night, on this occasion, he took a chance that would transform his life. As he grasped the microphone for the very first time, he didn’t know it then—but the moment marked the beginning of a 25-year journey that would see him become one of the UK’s most loved comedians.

Fast forward to 2025, and Bishop is celebrating a quarter of a century in comedy with a brand-new stand-up show, John Bishop: 25 Years Of Stand-Up, his tenth major tour. The anniversary run will bring him to Australia for a string of special performances in late November and December.

“I can’t believe that it will be 25 years since I first performed at the Frog and Bucket in Manchester,” Bishop says. “It’s been a rollercoaster! And I can’t thank the fans enough who have supported me all the way. I wanted to mark the anniversary with a brand-new tour – I really hope you can come and celebrate with me.”

Born in Liverpool on 30 November 1966, John Bishop grew up in the towns of Runcorn and Winsford in Cheshire. He studied English at Newcastle Polytechnic before earning a degree in Social Science from Manchester Polytechnic.

Before comedy ever entered the picture, Bishop had a stable career as a medical representative, selling pharmaceutical products. In 2000, while still working in sales, he tried stand-up for the first time. Encouraged by the experience, he began performing more regularly. By 2006—approaching his 40th birthday—Bishop made the bold decision to leave the corporate world and pursue comedy full-time.

The move paid off quickly. Within three years of his debut gig, Bishop was performing to packed arenas across the UK. His warm, relatable style and quick wit resonated with audiences, helping him release the fastest-selling stand-up DVD in UK history.

Television soon came calling. Bishop’s early TV appearances included guest slots on The Panel in Ireland, 8 Out of 10 Cats, and Live at the Apollo. His friendly, conversational style made him a natural fit for both panel shows and solo specials.

Bishop didn’t stop at stand-up. He explored acting, with roles in E4’s Skins, Ken Loach’s film Route Irish, and ITV dramas. He became a popular TV host, fronting a range of shows including:
– John Bishop’s Britain
– John Bishop’s Australia (a travelogue retracing a memorable bike journey)
– John Bishop: In Conversation With… (an acclaimed interview series)
– John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure and Only Joking

Bishop also flexed his stage muscles, starring alongside Sir Ian McKellen in the West End pantomime Mother Goose. His performances showcased a versatility that set him apart from many of his contemporaries.

Bishop’s public persona is matched by his commitment to charity work. In 2012, he completed an extraordinary challenge for Sport Relief—cycling, rowing, and running from Paris to London—raising over £4.2 million for the cause.
In recent years, he has also ventured into podcasting, launching The Bishop Exchange, a long-form interview series that allowed him to have more intimate conversations outside the constraints of a traditional chat show.

Bishop’s unique story—switching careers in middle age and striking comedy gold—has now caught the attention of Hollywood. Bradley Cooper is directing a new film, Is This Thing On?, inspired by Bishop’s life. Will Arnett will star as a pharmaceutical salesman who discovers a talent for stand-up, with Bishop serving as an executive producer.

Australian Tour Dates – John Bishop: 25 Years Of Stand-Up

MELBOURNE – Hamer Hall – Sunday 30 November
ADELAIDE – Norwood Concert Hall – Wednesday 3 December
CANBERRA – Canberra Theatre – Friday 5 December
SYDNEY – State Theatre – Tuesday 9 December
BRISBANE – City Hall – Wednesday 10 December
PERTH – Riverside Theatre – Friday 12 December

Tickets on sale Friday 15 August, 12pm – Book at bohmpresents.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Garbage Debut Album ‘Garbage’ Turns 30
Garbage Debut Album ‘Garbage’ Turns 30

When Garbage released their self-titled debut album in August 1995, the alternative rock landscape was already shifting. Grunge was waning, Britpop was peaking in the UK, and electronic music was beginning to infiltrate rock’s DNA. Into this transitional moment stepped Garbage, a genre-blurring project that fused rock guitars, trip-hop beats, industrial noise, and pop hooks into something sleek yet menacing.

2 hours ago
Mastodon - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Brent Hinds Parts Ways with Mastodon And It’s Anything But Amicable

In a move that stunned the metal world, Brent Hinds, co-founder, lead guitarist, and one of the defining voices of Mastodon, has officially parted ways with the band.

4 hours ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman
Snoop Dogg to Headline 2025 AFL Grand Final Pre-Game Entertainment

The AFL has confirmed that hip-hop legend and cultural icon Snoop Dogg will headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final at the MCG, marking his first-ever live performance at the iconic venue.

1 day ago
Linkin Park 2024 photo from Warner Music
Linkin Park Fans Embrace The New Line-up and Album After Emily Armstrong’s First 12 Months

It has almost been 12 month since Linkin Park announced their new singer. Emily Armstrong was revealed to be the new sing er in September 2024.

2 days ago
Adalita Named Australian Musician’s Musician of the Month

Former Magic Dirt, now Bleak Squad member and most often out solo Aussie artist Adalita has been named Musician of the Month by Australian Musician for August 2025.

3 days ago
Deftones Private Music
Deftones’ Tenth Studio Album ‘Private Music’ Is About To Drop

Deftones 10th album ‘Private Music’ is set to release on 22 August 2025 via Reprise/Warner Records, marking the band's first new album in nearly five years since Ohms.

4 days ago
Busta Rhymes, music news, noise11.com
Busta Rhymes Denies Assault Allegations as Former Assistant Files Federal Lawsuit

In early August 2025, Dashiel Gables, also known as Divine and formerly employed by hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes, filed a federal lawsuit in the Eastern District of New York. Gables alleges that in January he was physically assaulted by Busta Rhymes during a confrontation in the lobby of the rapper’s Brooklyn residence, and that he endured wage violations and a hostile, abusive working environment.

4 days ago