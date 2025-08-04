 Soulja Boy Arrested On Weapons Charges - Noise11.com
Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy Arrested On Weapons Charges

by Music-News.com on August 4, 2025

in News

Soulja Boy is in legal trouble again, thanks to an early morning traffic stop.

Soulja Boy was a passenger in a car that was pulled over at the intersection of Melrose and Genesee avenues in Los Angeles at 2:35 am on Sunday, TMZ reported.

The news was confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department, who said that Soulja Boy, legally named DeAndre Cortez Way, was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, after a gun was spotted in the car.

“A passenger was detained, and police arrested DeAndre Cortez Way for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm,” the LAPD stated.

Soulja Boy is best known for his chart-topping 2007 single Crank That, plus other hits such as Turn My Swag On and Kiss Me Thru the Phone.

He is also well known for his legal woes.

In April, he was ordered to pay $4 million (£3 million) to a woman who accused him of sexual assault

During a 2021 interview with Paper, Soulja Boy spoke about his standing in the rap community.

“I don’t care about my place, bro,” he said. “I got so much money, bro, I don’t care. Man, I don’t care. I know where my place in hip hop is. I know what I did for the culture. I know how lit I am.”

It is unclear if the rapper and record producer has since been released or whether he is being held in custody.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hayley Williams Removes ‘Ego’ Album From Website

Hayley Williams has deleted her surprise solo album Ego from her website.

4 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Drake Officially Cancels Postponed Australian Dates

Drake has officially scrapped his postponed Australia and New Zealand tour dates.

5 days ago
Michael Kiwanuka at Noise11, Photo
Michael Kiwanuka Cancels All Upcoming Shows

Michael Kiwanuka has cancelled all his forthcoming shows due to “continued illness”.

6 days ago
Paramore’s Hayley Williams Releases 17 Surprise Tracks But There Is A Catch

Paramore’s Hayley Williams has quietly surprise‐released 17 brand new solo songs on July 28, 2025 but there is a catch to get them. You have to buy a product from her Good Dye Young brand.

6 days ago
Beyonce Cowboy Carter
Fact Checking: Beyoncé Having The Biggest Grossing Country Tour Ever

Beyoncé's last two tours 'Cowboy Carter' and Renaissance' have been two of the biggest grossing tours ever but to claim 'Cowboy Carter' as the biggest Country tour ever? Are they joking?

6 days ago
The Lumineers Shout
The Lumineers Reinvent The Tears For Fears Classic ‘Shout’ For The Institute

In a bold reinterpretation of a classic 80s anthem, The Lumineers have delivered a hauntingly stripped-back cover of Tears for Fears’ “Shout” being used as the theme for psychological Stephen King thriller series 'The Institute'.

6 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Drake Cancels Postpones Manchester Gig

Drake has postponed his gig at Manchester's Co-op Live arena due to "travel logistics" issues.

7 days ago