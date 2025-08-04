Soulja Boy Arrested On Weapons Charges - Noise11.com

Soulja Boy is in legal trouble again, thanks to an early morning traffic stop.

Soulja Boy was a passenger in a car that was pulled over at the intersection of Melrose and Genesee avenues in Los Angeles at 2:35 am on Sunday, TMZ reported.

The news was confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department, who said that Soulja Boy, legally named DeAndre Cortez Way, was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, after a gun was spotted in the car.

“A passenger was detained, and police arrested DeAndre Cortez Way for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm,” the LAPD stated.

Soulja Boy is best known for his chart-topping 2007 single Crank That, plus other hits such as Turn My Swag On and Kiss Me Thru the Phone.

He is also well known for his legal woes.

In April, he was ordered to pay $4 million (£3 million) to a woman who accused him of sexual assault

During a 2021 interview with Paper, Soulja Boy spoke about his standing in the rap community.

“I don’t care about my place, bro,” he said. “I got so much money, bro, I don’t care. Man, I don’t care. I know where my place in hip hop is. I know what I did for the culture. I know how lit I am.”

It is unclear if the rapper and record producer has since been released or whether he is being held in custody.

