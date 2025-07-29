Michael Kiwanuka Cancels All Upcoming Shows - Noise11.com

Michael Kiwanuka has cancelled all his forthcoming shows due to “continued illness”.

Michael had a string of festival appearances planned for next month, including We Out Here and Victorious in the UK, All Together Now in Ireland, Hungary’s Sziget Festival and Pukkelpop in Belgium, but he has announced he will no longer be appearing at the events, or supporting Mumford and Sons across North America in October due to unspecificed health issues.

A statement shared to his Instagram Story read: “We are so sorry to announce that due to continued illness, and on the advice of doctors, Michael will sadly be unable to perform at the rest of his scheduled festival performances throughout the rest of the summer and the shows in North America in October (including the support tour with Mumford + Sons).

“We know this is disappointing news to hear, and nobody is more disappointed and saddened than Michael to no longer be taking to the stage as planned.

“Love and thanks to everyone for their understanding.”

While many of the events have revealed they are seeking replacement acts, Victorious festival in Portsmouth have already announced that Kaiser Chiefs will be stepping into Michael’s slot.

They wrote on their Facebook page: “Unfortunately, due to ongoing illness and on the advice of doctors, Michael Kiwanuka will no longer be able to perform at any of his scheduled festival appearances this summer, including his set at Victorious.

“We’re sending Michael our very best wishes for a full and speedy recovery, and we hope to see him back on stage soon.

“In the meantime, we’re thrilled to announce that the incredible Kaiser Chiefs will be stepping in to perform in his place. Known for their high-energy performances, you won’t want to miss them ahead of Queens of the Stone Age on the main stage!”

Meanwhile, the Cold Little Heart hitmaker recently told how winning the Mercury Prize in 2019 for his Kiwanuka album helped him feel more free because he stopped “desperately” seeking validation.

He told the BBC: “It sort of woke me up.

“I’d been desperately looking for approval from my peers and certain [media] outlets – and the Mercury freed me from that desperation.

“It allowed me to feel that, actually, I just want to make the records that come naturally.”

Born on May 3, 1988 in Muswell Hill, London, Kiwanuka is of Ugandan descent—his parents fled the regime of dictator Idi Amin before settling in the U.K.

Michael studied jazz at the Royal Academy of Music but dropped out to pursue music full-time, working as a session guitarist for grime acts like Chipmunk and Bashy before launching his solo career with EPs in 2011.

Michael won BBC’s Sound of 2012 before releasing his debut album Home Again (2012), which went gold in the U.K. His second album Love & Hate (2016) went to #1 in the U.K.

In 2020, he won the Mercury Prize for his third album Kiwanuka.

Kiwanuka blends soul, folk, jazz, and psychedelia, citing artists like Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, Bob Dylan, and Nirvana as inspirations. His music often reflects on identity, race, and introspection.

Released his fourth album, Small Changes, in November 2024—a more introspective and minimalist record that continues to receive critical praise.

