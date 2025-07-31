 Hayley Williams Removes 'Ego' Album From Website - Noise11.com
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hayley Williams Removes ‘Ego’ Album From Website

by Music-News.com on July 31, 2025

in News

Hayley Williams has deleted her surprise solo album Ego from her website.

Williams’ new song Mirtazapine aired on WNXP Nashville last week, before she shared the 17-track LP on her website, www.hayleywilliams.net.

However, those wishing to listen to the record had to make a purchase from her hair brand Good Dye Young’s to receive a 16-digit access code.

Hayley – who is now an independent artist after her major label deal expired – has since scrubbed the tracks from the website with a message reading: “Hello, there. Thank you for listening.”

It remains unclear as to whether the tracks will ever be released on streaming services.

The 36-year-old star surprised fans when she gave little notice before dropping her second solo album, Flowers for Vases / descansos, in 2021.

Hayley dropped her debut solo record, Petals for Armor, in 2020.

Since her last full-length solo effort, Hayley has teamed up with hardcore rockers Turnstile on the song Seein’ Stars and singer-songwriter Moses Sumney on the seductive serenade I Like It I Like It.

Meanwhile, Hayley has teamed up with David Byrne on his first solo album in seven years, Who Is the Sky?.

She features on the track What Is the Reason For It? on the upcoming collection from the Talking Heads star – which is due out in September.

David previously shared a cover of Paramore’s Hard Times for Record Store Day, while Hayley released a rendition of Talking Heads classic Burning Down The House on the Stop Making Sense tribute album.

Ego tracks:

Kill Me
True Believer
BloodBros
Negative Self Talk
EDAABP
Ice In My OJ
Mirtazapine
Brotherly Hate
I Won’t Quit On You
Disappearing Man
Hard
Glum
Love Me Different
Whim
Discovery Channel
Dream Girl In Shibuya
Zissou

