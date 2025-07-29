Drake Officially Cancels Postponed Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Drake has officially scrapped his postponed Australia and New Zealand tour dates.

In February, Drake made stops in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane as part of his Anita Max Win Tour concerts.

However, Drake departed Australia earlier than expected due to a “scheduling conflict”, with a representative announcing that four gigs set to take place at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, and the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand in March would be rescheduled.

Despite the original postponement, a spokesperson for Live Nation Australia confirmed on Tuesday that the remainder of the tour had been canned.

“Live Nation Australia regrets to inform you that the previously postponed Drake shows in Australia and New Zealand have now been officially cancelled. Despite extensive efforts to find a solution, rescheduling within the necessary timeframe was not possible,” a statement on the company’s website reads. “Drake remains committed to returning and performing these shows when his schedule permits.”

All ticketholders will be refunded.

Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, has not publicly commented on the news.

Drake is currently on his Some Special Shows 4 U tour with PartyNextDoor. The pair’s next show is due to take place in Amsterdam on Wednesday night.

Drake has consistently topped streaming charts, and as of 2024, he remains the most-streamed artist ever on Spotify, with over 95 billion streams. His ability to dominate digital platforms set a new standard for how artists measure success in the streaming era.

Drake has more entries on the Billboard Hot 100 than any other artist in history — over 300 songs. He also holds the record for most top 10 hits, and in 2021, he became the first artist to debut three songs in the top 3 positions simultaneously.

In 2018, his album Scorpion became the first album to reach over 1 billion streams globally in a single week. It included major hits like “God’s Plan,” “In My Feelings,” and “Nice for What,” and underscored his dominance of both charts and culture.

While often critical of the Grammys, Drake has won four Grammy Awards and been nominated more than 50 times. He’s also earned dozens of American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and BET Awards, reflecting both mainstream and industry acclaim.

Drake’s influence goes beyond sales — he’s reshaped the sound of modern hip hop and R&B by incorporating elements of Afrobeats, dancehall, UK grime, and trap into his music. His versatility has changed what’s expected from rap artists and opened the door for more international collaboration.

music-news.com

