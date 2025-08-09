 Hilltop Hoods’ Fall From The Light: A Statement of Enduring Influence in Australian Music - Noise11.com
Hilltop Hoods Fall From The Light

Hilltop Hoods Fall From The Light

Hilltop Hoods’ Fall From The Light: A Statement of Enduring Influence in Australian Music

by Labelle Hayes on August 9, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

After a six-year creative hiatus, Adelaide’s legendary trio Hilltop Hoods returns with their ninth studio album, Fall From The Light, released on 1 August 2025 via Island Records Australia/UMA.

Crafted as an “exercise in patience,” the album reflects meticulous care and introspection, a sentiment echoed by Hilltop Hood’s Suffa: “Time was its strength, not its weakness”.

The 12-track album is both expansive and intimate. It opens with the tender strings and powerful vocals of Nyassa, a long-time collaborator, setting a sweeping tone that returns in the album’s closing track, “The Moth”.

Tracks like “Never Coming Home” and “Get Well Soon” feature soulful contributions from New Zealand’s SIX60, while “The Gift” brings heartfelt emotion, featuring Indigenous Aussie Rules football player and musician Marlon Motlop’s tribute to family and musical inheritance.

Recorded across Adelaide, Melbourne, Darwin, and even New Zealand, the album weaves introspection (“This Year”), resilience (“Rage Against the Fatigue”), humor (“The Omelette”), and hope (“Don’t Happy, Be Worry”) into a tightly crafted narrative.

Fall From The Light debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart this week, marking Hilltop Hoods’ sixth consecutive and seventh overall chart-topping studio album, a record unmatched by any Australian group. (Jimmy Barnes holds the record for Australian act with most number one albums. Jimmy had had 16 in total, 12 solo and four with Cold Chisel. It Hilltop Hoods album debuted at No. 1 across multiple ARIA categories, including the Australian Artist, Hip-Hop/R&B Albums, and Vinyl Charts. This makes it one of the fastest-selling Australian releases of 2025.

Since forming in 1994 in Blackwood, Adelaide, Hilltop Hoods have not just been performers, they’ve shaped the very identity of Australian hip-hop. With seven No. 1 albums already under their belt, countless awards, and more than 1.6 billion global streams, they’ve defined a uniquely Australian, larrikin-inflected style of rap that resonated for more than 30 years.

As they head into their Never Coming Home arena tour, the Hoods reaffirm that their influence remains both relevant and vital to Australian fans.
Fall From The Light stands as both a tribute to Hilltop Hoods’ past and a bold declaration of their enduring strength. With precision, emotion, and creative alliances, the album underscores why these Adelaide pioneers remain central to Australia’s musical landscape.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Simple Plan photo supplied by Destroy All Lines
Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan Tells How They Went from The Kids to The Crowds

In the recent Noise11 interview, Simple Plan’s co-founder Chuck Comeau reflects on their journey, from teenage punks making noise in basements to world-touring musicians and now, family men. After 23 years on the road, the once “kids in the crowd” are now fathers, and that transformation informs the tone of their new documentary.

49 minutes ago
The Black Keys
The Black Keys Release 13th Album “No Rain, No Flowers” After Cancelling 2024 Tour

Following the cancellation of their 2024 North American tour, The Black Keys turned adversity into artistry. Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney produced their thirteenth studio album, No Rain, No Flowers, going outside the square to collaborate with less mainstream but respected songwriters like Rick Nowels and Scott Storch.

1 day ago
Teddy Swims by Claire Marie Vogel supplied Frontier Touring
Matt Corby Added To Teddy Swims Australia and New Zealand Tour

Australian singer songwriter Matt Corby has been announced as special guest for the Teddy Swims 2025 Australia and New Zealand ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy’ tour.

3 days ago
Kim Dracula (supplied)
Kim Dracula and Wednesday 13 To Tour Australia In November

Australia Tik Tok rapper/musician Kim Dracula will tour Australia in November with Wednesday 13.

4 days ago
Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy Arrested On Weapons Charges

Soulja Boy is in legal trouble again, thanks to an early morning traffic stop.

5 days ago
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hayley Williams Removes ‘Ego’ Album From Website

Hayley Williams has deleted her surprise solo album Ego from her website.

July 31, 2025
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Drake Officially Cancels Postponed Australian Dates

Drake has officially scrapped his postponed Australia and New Zealand tour dates.

July 30, 2025