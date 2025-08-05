Kim Dracula and Wednesday 13 To Tour Australia In November - Noise11.com

Australia Tik Tok rapper/musician Kim Dracula will tour Australia in November with Wednesday 13.

Samuel Wellings took the name Kim Dracula from the Deftones song ‘Kimdracula’ from Deftones fifth album ‘Saturday Night Wrist’ in 2006.

Kim Dracula is an Australian musician from Hobart, Tasmania, known for blending metal, trap, industrial, and pop into a unique hybrid sound. They first gained attention as the vocalist for the metalcore band Jesterpose, but rose to prominence as a solo artist in 2020 through viral success on TikTok and YouTube.

Kim Dracula’s breakout moment came with their metal cover of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi”, which went viral and amassed millions of views across platforms. The cover’s mix of theatrical flair, heavy instrumentation, and genre-bending style quickly built a strong online following. In 2021, the song entered Spotify’s Viral charts globally and even appeared on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

Kim Dracula is known for a striking visual aesthetic, theatrical persona, and androgynous style, often compared to artists like Marilyn Manson and Ghost. Their music incorporates themes of chaos, rebellion, mental health, and pop culture satire.

In 2023, Kim Dracula released their debut album “A Gradual Decline in Morale,” showcasing a wide range of influences — from nu-metal and trap to jazz and industrial. The album solidified their position as a rising force in the alternative and experimental metal scene.

‘Seventy Thorns’ from the album features Jonathan Davis of Korn.

Wednesday 13 first gained attention in the late 1990s with the horror-themed glam punk band Frankenstein Drag Queens from Planet 13, which he fronted from 1996 to 2002.

In 2002, Wednesday 13 was recruited as the frontman for Murderdolls, a horror punk supergroup formed with Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison. Their debut album Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls (2002) gained a cult following, particularly in the UK and Europe, thanks to its gory lyrics and campy B-movie style. The band went on hiatus in 2004 and briefly reunited in 2010, releasing Women and Children Last before disbanding permanently.

After Murderdolls, Wednesday 13 launched a solo career in 2004, continuing his horror-centric themes with albums like Transylvania 90210 (2005), Fang Bang (2006), and Skeletons (2008). His solo work has ranged from punk to gothic rock and metal, always maintaining a macabre theatricality.

Wednesday 13 last toured Australia in 2023.

TOUR DATES

Friday, Nov 21: Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Saturday, Nov 22: The Metro, Sydney

Sunday, Nov 23: Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday, Nov 26: UC Hub, Canberra

Friday, Nov 28: The Gov, Adelaide

Saturday, Nov 29: Magnet House, Perth

Pre Sale: Thurs, Aug 8 @ 9.00am

On Sale: Fri, Aug 8 @ 9.00am

Tickets via

www.thephoenix.au

