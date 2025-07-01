 Jason Aldean To Tour Australia For A Second Time - Noise11.com
Jason Aldean photo by Brian Higbee

Jason Aldean To Tour Australia For A Second Time

by Paul Cashmere on July 1, 2025

in News

Jason Aldean will make his second trip to Australia as part of the Full Throttle world tour in 2026.

Jason first (and last) toured Australia in March 2016. His February 2016 dates will come right on the 10-year anniversary of his ‘We Were Here’ world tour of Australia.

Jason Aldean released his first album ‘Jason Aldean’ in 2006. He is now 11 albums in with his most recent record ‘Highway Desperado’ released in 2023. His biggest US hit ‘Try That In A Small Town’ reached no 1 in the USA in 2023.

Jason’s most recent show was on 21 June 2025 at the Barefoot Music Festival in New Jersey.

1. Hicktown
2. Lights Come On
3. Amarillo Sky
4. Why
5. Whiskey Drink
6. When She Says Baby
7. Night Train
8. Burnin’ It Down
9. Crazy Town
10. Big Green Tractor
11. Take a Little Ride
12. Trouble With a Heartbreak
13. The Truth
14. Fly Over States
15. Tattoos on This Town
16. Try That in a Small Town
17. You Make It Easy
18. Dirt Road Anthem
19. If I Didn’t Love You
20. My Kinda Party
21. She’s Country

JUST ADDED-FULL THROTTLE 2026 Dates – New Zealand and Australia:
Thu Feb 19 — Auckland, NZ— Spark Arena
*Sat Feb 21—Toowoomba, AU — Sunburnt Country
Sun Feb 22 — Brisbane, AU— Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Wed Feb 25— Melbourne, AU — Rod Laver Arena
Thu Feb 26— Sydney, AU — Qudos Bank Arena
*Sat Feb 28— Hunter Valley, AU — Sunburnt Country
*Sun Mar 1— Canberra, AU — Sunburnt Country

TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY JULY 7, 1PM
Mastercard presale: Wednesday July 2, 12pm – Friday July 4, 12pm
One NZ presale: Wednesday July 2, at 12pm – Friday July 4, 12pm
Live Nation presale: Friday July 4, 1pm – Monday July 7, 12pm.
All times are local.

FULL THROTTLE TOUR 2025 DATES:
Thu Jul 17 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center
Fri Jul 18 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP
Sat Jul 19 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 24 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Jul 25 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Sat Jul 26 — Salt Lake City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 07 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
Fri Aug 08 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center
Sat Aug 09 — Pittsburgh, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu Aug 14 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
Fri Aug 15 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sat Aug 16 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Thu Aug 21 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Fri Aug 22 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
Sat Aug 23 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 04 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena
Fri Sep 05 — Green Bay, WI — Resch Center
Thu Sep 11 — Detroit, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Sep 13 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 18 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena
Fri Sep 19 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena
Sat Sep 20 — Sioux Falls, SD — Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Thu Sep 25 — Lafayette, LA — CAJUNDOME
Fri Sep 26 — Birmingham, AL — Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Sat Sep 27 — Charleston, SC — Credit One Stadium
Fri Oct 03 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 04 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

