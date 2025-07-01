Jason Aldean To Tour Australia For A Second Time - Noise11.com

Jason Aldean will make his second trip to Australia as part of the Full Throttle world tour in 2026.

Jason first (and last) toured Australia in March 2016. His February 2016 dates will come right on the 10-year anniversary of his ‘We Were Here’ world tour of Australia.

Jason Aldean released his first album ‘Jason Aldean’ in 2006. He is now 11 albums in with his most recent record ‘Highway Desperado’ released in 2023. His biggest US hit ‘Try That In A Small Town’ reached no 1 in the USA in 2023.

Jason’s most recent show was on 21 June 2025 at the Barefoot Music Festival in New Jersey.

1. Hicktown

2. Lights Come On

3. Amarillo Sky

4. Why

5. Whiskey Drink

6. When She Says Baby

7. Night Train

8. Burnin’ It Down

9. Crazy Town

10. Big Green Tractor

11. Take a Little Ride

12. Trouble With a Heartbreak

13. The Truth

14. Fly Over States

15. Tattoos on This Town

16. Try That in a Small Town

17. You Make It Easy

18. Dirt Road Anthem

19. If I Didn’t Love You

20. My Kinda Party

21. She’s Country

JUST ADDED-FULL THROTTLE 2026 Dates – New Zealand and Australia:

Thu Feb 19 — Auckland, NZ— Spark Arena

*Sat Feb 21—Toowoomba, AU — Sunburnt Country

Sun Feb 22 — Brisbane, AU— Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wed Feb 25— Melbourne, AU — Rod Laver Arena

Thu Feb 26— Sydney, AU — Qudos Bank Arena

*Sat Feb 28— Hunter Valley, AU — Sunburnt Country

*Sun Mar 1— Canberra, AU — Sunburnt Country

TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY JULY 7, 1PM

Mastercard presale: Wednesday July 2, 12pm – Friday July 4, 12pm

One NZ presale: Wednesday July 2, at 12pm – Friday July 4, 12pm

Live Nation presale: Friday July 4, 1pm – Monday July 7, 12pm.

All times are local.

FULL THROTTLE TOUR 2025 DATES:

Thu Jul 17 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Fri Jul 18 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

Sat Jul 19 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 24 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Jul 25 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Sat Jul 26 — Salt Lake City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 07 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Fri Aug 08 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 09 — Pittsburgh, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Aug 14 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri Aug 15 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sat Aug 16 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Thu Aug 21 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Fri Aug 22 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Aug 23 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 04 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

Fri Sep 05 — Green Bay, WI — Resch Center

Thu Sep 11 — Detroit, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Sep 13 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 18 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena

Fri Sep 19 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena

Sat Sep 20 — Sioux Falls, SD — Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Thu Sep 25 — Lafayette, LA — CAJUNDOME

Fri Sep 26 — Birmingham, AL — Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sat Sep 27 — Charleston, SC — Credit One Stadium

Fri Oct 03 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 04 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

