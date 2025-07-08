 Hilltop Hoods Ninth Album is ‘Fall From The Light’ - Noise11.com
Hilltop Hoods by Ashlee Jones

Hilltop Hoods Ninth Album is ‘Fall From The Light’

by Paul Cashmere on July 9, 2025

in News

Hilltop Hoods will release their ninth album ‘Fall From The Light’ 1 August and then hit the road for the Never Coming Home tour in February 2026.

‘Fall From The Light’ features appearances from Nyassa, Marlon and SIX60.

Marlon’s song ‘The Gift’ was the first release from the record.

‘Don’t Happy Be Worry’ has also premiered.

The tracklisting is:

CD
1. Fall From The Light Feat. Nyassa
2. Never Coming Home Feat. SIX60
3. The Gift Feat. Marlon
4. Get Well Soon Feat. SIX60
5. Naked
6. Rage Against The Fatigue
7. The Omelette
8. Dont Happy, Be Worry
9. Something Bigger Than This
10. This Year
11. Laced Up
12. The Moth Feat. Nyassa

HILLTOP HOODS – NEVER COMING HOME NATIONAL ALBUM TOUR
Sat 14 Feb | Mystate Bank Arena, Hobart
Sat 21 Feb | Entertainment Centre, Adelaide
Sat 28 Feb | Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Sat 7 Mar | Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Sat 14 Mar | Entertainment Centre, Brisbane | Aa
Sat 21 Mar | Rac Arena, Perth

