Hilltop Hoods Ninth Album is ‘Fall From The Light’ - Noise11.com

Hilltop Hoods will release their ninth album ‘Fall From The Light’ 1 August and then hit the road for the Never Coming Home tour in February 2026.

‘Fall From The Light’ features appearances from Nyassa, Marlon and SIX60.

Marlon’s song ‘The Gift’ was the first release from the record.

‘Don’t Happy Be Worry’ has also premiered.

The tracklisting is:

CD

1. Fall From The Light Feat. Nyassa

2. Never Coming Home Feat. SIX60

3. The Gift Feat. Marlon

4. Get Well Soon Feat. SIX60

5. Naked

6. Rage Against The Fatigue

7. The Omelette

8. Dont Happy, Be Worry

9. Something Bigger Than This

10. This Year

11. Laced Up

12. The Moth Feat. Nyassa

HILLTOP HOODS – NEVER COMING HOME NATIONAL ALBUM TOUR

Sat 14 Feb | Mystate Bank Arena, Hobart

Sat 21 Feb | Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Sat 28 Feb | Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Sat 7 Mar | Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Sat 14 Mar | Entertainment Centre, Brisbane | Aa

Sat 21 Mar | Rac Arena, Perth

