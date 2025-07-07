 Musk's Ex Grimes Calls Musk X Poison - Noise11.com
Musk's Ex Grimes Calls Musk X Poison

by Music-News.com on July 8, 2025

Elon Musk’s ex Grimes has ripped into the billionaire for his impact on the social media platform X.

Grimes, who shares three children with the Tesla founder, shared that she had been intentionally avoiding social media because of the influence left by her former partner, who purchased the platform back in 2022.

“OK, I’ve basically been entirely off social media and returning here it is overwhelmingly, abundantly and profoundly clear that this place – and all of these places – are a poison, a prison of utterly short form deep deep-sounding nonsense attached to no one that ur brain will discard imaging its learning,” Grimes noted.

Grimes, whose full name is Claire Elise Boucher, opined that “the entire thing is a theatre” and a “shitty pale simulacra of a life.”

Grimes and Muskare parents to four-year-old son, X Æ A-12 Musk; three-year-old daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl; and son Techno Mechanicus, three, whom they welcomed in 2022.

Grimes and Musk parted ways nearly four years ago. He told Page Six in 2021 that he and Grimes were “semi-separated”.

Grimes added that she was focused on her music.

“I literally could not be more hyped on (British DJ) Sub Focus,” she said. “Dance music has felt bizarrely sterile and increasingly so over time.”

music-news.com

