Justin Bieber Pops Out 21 Song Album ‘Swag’ #LISTEN - Noise11.com

Justin Bieber has just slipped out a surprise new album ‘Swag’ with 21 tracks.
The album features a telephone books worth of producers and songwriters including Bieber in collaboration with Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Daniel Caesar, Dijon, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, Eddie Benjamin, Knox Fortune and more.
Check out the album here:
‘Swag’ is Bieber’s first album since ‘Justice’ and EP ‘Freedom’ in 2021.
TRACKLIST:
1. All I Can Take
2. Daisies
3. Yukon
4. Go Baby
5. Things You Do
6. Butterflies
7. Way It Is
8. First Place
9. Soulful
10. Walking Away
11. Glory Voice Memo
12. Devotion
13. Dadz Love
14. Therapy Session
15. Sweet Spot
16. Standing On Business
17. 405
18. Swag
19. Zuma House
20. Too Long
21. Forgiveness
