Justin Bieber Pops Out 21 Song Album ‘Swag’ #LISTEN - Noise11.com

Justin Bieber has just slipped out a surprise new album ‘Swag’ with 21 tracks.

The album features a telephone books worth of producers and songwriters including Bieber in collaboration with Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Daniel Caesar, Dijon, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, Eddie Benjamin, Knox Fortune and more.

Check out the album here:

‘Swag’ is Bieber’s first album since ‘Justice’ and EP ‘Freedom’ in 2021.

TRACKLIST:

1. All I Can Take

2. Daisies

3. Yukon

4. Go Baby

5. Things You Do

6. Butterflies

7. Way It Is

8. First Place

9. Soulful

10. Walking Away

11. Glory Voice Memo

12. Devotion

13. Dadz Love

14. Therapy Session

15. Sweet Spot

16. Standing On Business

17. 405

18. Swag

19. Zuma House

20. Too Long

21. Forgiveness

