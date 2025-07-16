Briggs’ Metal Act Big Noter Premieres ‘Talk Straight’ - Noise11.com

Big Noter, the metal side of Aussie rapper Briggs, has premiered a second song ‘Talk Straight’.

‘Talk Straight’ is a Nick Didia producer. American producer Didia is now living in Australia. He was worked on albums for Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam and Rage Against The Machine.

Briggs’ new Big Noter song comes three months after the debut song ‘Identify’.

Big Noter are opening for Karnivool around Australia from July 16 starting in Hobart.

Big Noter is also part of 4ZZZ’s ZED50 concert in Brisbane on 25 October.

