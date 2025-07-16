 Briggs’ Metal Act Big Noter Premieres ‘Talk Straight’ - Noise11.com
Big Noter

Big Noter

Briggs’ Metal Act Big Noter Premieres ‘Talk Straight’

by Paul Cashmere on July 16, 2025

in News

Big Noter, the metal side of Aussie rapper Briggs, has premiered a second song ‘Talk Straight’.

‘Talk Straight’ is a Nick Didia producer. American producer Didia is now living in Australia. He was worked on albums for Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam and Rage Against The Machine.

Briggs’ new Big Noter song comes three months after the debut song ‘Identify’.

Big Noter are opening for Karnivool around Australia from July 16 starting in Hobart.

Big Noter is also part of 4ZZZ’s ZED50 concert in Brisbane on 25 October.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen

Unreleased Beyoncé music and setlists have been stolen from her choreographer's car.

60 minutes ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Issues Restraining Order Against Stalker

Katy Perry has been granted a permanent restraining order against a man who allegedly keeps showing up at her California home.

14 hours ago
Justin Bieber in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Justin Bieber Pops Out 21 Song Album ‘Swag’ #LISTEN

Justin Bieber has just slipped out a surprise new album ‘Swag’ with 21 tracks.

5 days ago
Jack White at the Forum Melbourne 9 December 2024 photo by David James Swanson
Jack White Gets His First Mobile Phone

Jack White received his first "cellular telephone" as a 50th birthday present.

6 days ago
Hilltop Hoods by Ashlee Jones
Hilltop Hoods Ninth Album is ‘Fall From The Light’

Hilltop Hoods will release their ninth album ‘Fall From The Light’ 1 August and then hit the road for the Never Coming Home tour in February 2026.

July 9, 2025
Simple Plan
Simple Plan Doco Hits Prime Video

Prime has premiered the Simple Plan documentary ‘The Kids In The Crowd’.

July 8, 2025
Grimes
Musk’s Ex Grimes Calls Musk X Poison

Elon Musk's ex Grimes has ripped into the billionaire for his impact on the social media platform X.

July 8, 2025