Brisbane’s 4ZZZFM To Celebrate Its 50th Anniversary With ZED50 Concert Featuring The Saints 73-78 and Regurgitator - Noise11.com

On 8 December 1975, Brisbane community radio station 4ZZZ (Triple Zed) launched one month after the Gough Whitlam Dismissal with announcer John Woods being transmission with The Who ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’.

Now decades later as 4ZZZFM rapidly approaches its 50th anniversary, there is a massive concert scheduled to take place at Roma Street, Parklands in the heart of Brisbane on 25 October 2025.

The line-up for the day is features Brisbane punk pioneers The Saints 73-78 (who pre-date the radio station by two years) and electronica rock hip hop legends Regurgitator (who formed 18 years after the station began).

Also playing on the day are Tropical Fuck Storm, Full Flower Moon Band, Big Noter, Butterfingers, Screamfeeder, Nice Biscuit, Party Dozen, Dancingwater, Flangipanis, Platonic Sex and Velociraptor.

ZED50

50 years of 4ZZZ radio

Celebrating 50 years of people powered radio

SAT 25 OCT

ROMA ST PARKLANDS

Albert St, Spring Hill, Brisbane

TWO STAGES no crossovers

Tickets from OZTIX – JUNE 10 sign up for preregister

4ZZZ Subscribers only presale: Wednesday 11 June midday

Please use your 4ZZZ Subscription number as the early access code.

General Public Onsale: Thursday 12 June midday

