Katy Perry Issues Restraining Order Against Stalker - Noise11.com

Katy Perry has been granted a permanent restraining order against a man who allegedly keeps showing up at her California home.

Perry filed for a restraining order against Ross Elliott Hedrick, 43, in mid-June, and a judge granted her request on Monday, according to TMZ.

Perry sought protection from the courts after the man allegedly turned up at her property in Santa Barbara uninvited multiple times in May. Hedrick, who is allegedly homeless, was arrested after his first unwanted visit, but was undeterred and returned a week later.

In the original legal documents, the singer’s security services company claimed that Hedrick appeared to have an aerosol can and a lighter during his first uninvited appearance, and threw a blanket over the security gate on his second visit.

They provided screenshots from Perry’s doorbell camera, one of which appeared to show Hedrick on the property.

Representatives for the company insisted that her concerns about Hedrick are warranted, and there is a significant chance Hedrick will keep showing up at the property.

When Perry first filed her restraining order request on 18 June, she asked the court to order Hedrick to stay at least 100 yards (91 metres) away from her, her “partner” Orlando Bloom and her homes.

Since then, Perry and Bloom have split up.

The stars, who share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy, confirmed the breakup in a statement earlier this month.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” the statement read.

The on-off couple began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019.

