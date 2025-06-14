Pete Murray Premieres New Song ‘Home To Me’ - Noise11.com

Pete Murray has shared a new song ‘Home To Me’.

Pete says, “I was doing some co-writing for the first time in Nashville and I wanted to write some country music for someone else. I was really nervous that I would rock up to the session the next day and have nothing to offer so I started writing the song that night. I pretty much had half of the music and lyrics written before I turned up to the session.

“I was writing with Aussie songwriter Phil Barton and Phil is a killer writer so it didn’t take long for him to work his magic and before we knew it, the song was done.

“It wasn’t written about anyone, it was more about what love means to people when you get it right. As the lyrics say, ‘No matter where we are or where we’re going to be, when we’re apart you’re the missing piece – there’s one thing you should know and one thing you gotta believe, honey you’re always home to me’.”

PETE MURRAY – UPCOMING SHOWS:

Tickets available from www.petemurray.com

Thu 12 Jun | Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg Qld

Fri 13 Jun | Gladstone Entertainment Centre, Gladstone Qld

Sat 14 Jun | Townsville Entertainment Centre, Townsville Qld

Sun 15 Jun | Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns Qld

Wed 18 Jun | Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay Qld

Thu 19 Jun | Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton Qld

Fri 20 Jun | Empire Theatre, Toowoomba Qld

Sat 21 Jun | QPAC – Lyric Theatre, Brisbane Qld

Thu 26 Jun | Torquay Hotel, Torquay Vic

Fri 27 Jun | Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads Vic

Sat 28 Jun | The Capital, Bendigo Vic

Sun 29 Jun | Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat Vic

Thu 3 Jul | Art House, Wyong NSW

Fri 4 Jul | Panthers Port Macquarie, Port Macquarie NSW

Sat 5 Jul | Sawtell RSL Club, Sawtell NSW

Sun 6 Jul | Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW

Thu 10 Jul | Twin Towns, Coolangatta Qld

Fri 11 Jul | Redlands Performing Arts Centre, Cleveland Qld

Sat 12 Jul | Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich Qld

Thu 17 Jul | Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Fri 18 Jul | Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sat 19 Jul | Yuin Theatre, Batemans Bay NSW

Sun 20 Jul | Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT

Tue 22 Jul | Goldfields Art Centre, Kalgoorlie WA

Wed 23 Jul | Cummins Theatre, Merredin WA

Thu 24 Jul | Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton WA

Fri 25 Jul | Red Earth Arts Precinct, Karratha WA

Sat 26 Jul | Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome WA

Wed 30 Jul | Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA

Thu 31 Jul | Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Fri 1 Aug | The River, Margaret River WA

Sat 2 Aug | Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany WA

Sun 3 Aug | Bunbury Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA

Wed 13 Aug | Beer Garden Brewing, Port Lincoln SA

Thu 14 Aug | Beer Garden Brewing, Port Lincoln SA

Fri 15 Aug | Norwood Concert Hall, Adelaide SA

Sat 16 Aug | Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre, Mt Gambier SA

Sun 17 Aug | Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool Vic

Thu 21 Aug | West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul Vic

Fri 22 Aug | The Union Theatre, Wonthaggi Vic

Sat 23 Aug | Theatre Royal, Castlemaine Vic

Thu 4 Sep | The Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, Queanbeyan NSW

Fri 5 Sep | Garden Hotel, Dubbo NSW

Sat 6 Sep | Revesby Workers Club, Revesby NSW

Sun 7 Sep | Blue Mountains Theatre, Blue Mountains NSW

