Pete Murray Premieres New Song ‘Home To Me’ - Noise11.com

Pete Murray has shared a new song ‘Home To Me’.
Pete says, “I was doing some co-writing for the first time in Nashville and I wanted to write some country music for someone else. I was really nervous that I would rock up to the session the next day and have nothing to offer so I started writing the song that night. I pretty much had half of the music and lyrics written before I turned up to the session.
“I was writing with Aussie songwriter Phil Barton and Phil is a killer writer so it didn’t take long for him to work his magic and before we knew it, the song was done.
“It wasn’t written about anyone, it was more about what love means to people when you get it right. As the lyrics say, ‘No matter where we are or where we’re going to be, when we’re apart you’re the missing piece – there’s one thing you should know and one thing you gotta believe, honey you’re always home to me’.”
PETE MURRAY – UPCOMING SHOWS:
www.petemurray.com
Thu 12 Jun | Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg Qld
Fri 13 Jun | Gladstone Entertainment Centre, Gladstone Qld
Sat 14 Jun | Townsville Entertainment Centre, Townsville Qld
Sun 15 Jun | Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns Qld
Wed 18 Jun | Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay Qld
Thu 19 Jun | Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton Qld
Fri 20 Jun | Empire Theatre, Toowoomba Qld
Sat 21 Jun | QPAC – Lyric Theatre, Brisbane Qld
Thu 26 Jun | Torquay Hotel, Torquay Vic
Fri 27 Jun | Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads Vic
Sat 28 Jun | The Capital, Bendigo Vic
Sun 29 Jun | Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat Vic
Thu 3 Jul | Art House, Wyong NSW
Fri 4 Jul | Panthers Port Macquarie, Port Macquarie NSW
Sat 5 Jul | Sawtell RSL Club, Sawtell NSW
Sun 6 Jul | Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW
Thu 10 Jul | Twin Towns, Coolangatta Qld
Fri 11 Jul | Redlands Performing Arts Centre, Cleveland Qld
Sat 12 Jul | Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich Qld
Thu 17 Jul | Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Fri 18 Jul | Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Sat 19 Jul | Yuin Theatre, Batemans Bay NSW
Sun 20 Jul | Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT
Tue 22 Jul | Goldfields Art Centre, Kalgoorlie WA
Wed 23 Jul | Cummins Theatre, Merredin WA
Thu 24 Jul | Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton WA
Fri 25 Jul | Red Earth Arts Precinct, Karratha WA
Sat 26 Jul | Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome WA
Wed 30 Jul | Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA
Thu 31 Jul | Astor Theatre, Perth WA
Fri 1 Aug | The River, Margaret River WA
Sat 2 Aug | Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany WA
Sun 3 Aug | Bunbury Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA
Wed 13 Aug | Beer Garden Brewing, Port Lincoln SA
Thu 14 Aug | Beer Garden Brewing, Port Lincoln SA
Fri 15 Aug | Norwood Concert Hall, Adelaide SA
Sat 16 Aug | Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre, Mt Gambier SA
Sun 17 Aug | Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool Vic
Thu 21 Aug | West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul Vic
Fri 22 Aug | The Union Theatre, Wonthaggi Vic
Sat 23 Aug | Theatre Royal, Castlemaine Vic
Thu 4 Sep | The Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, Queanbeyan NSW
Fri 5 Sep | Garden Hotel, Dubbo NSW
Sat 6 Sep | Revesby Workers Club, Revesby NSW
Sun 7 Sep | Blue Mountains Theatre, Blue Mountains NSW
