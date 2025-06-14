 Pete Murray Premieres New Song ‘Home To Me’ - Noise11.com
Pete Murray by Ian Laidlaw

Pete Murray by Ian Laidlaw

Pete Murray Premieres New Song ‘Home To Me’

by Noise11.com on June 14, 2025

in News

Pete Murray has shared a new song ‘Home To Me’.

Pete says, “I was doing some co-writing for the first time in Nashville and I wanted to write some country music for someone else. I was really nervous that I would rock up to the session the next day and have nothing to offer so I started writing the song that night. I pretty much had half of the music and lyrics written before I turned up to the session.

“I was writing with Aussie songwriter Phil Barton and Phil is a killer writer so it didn’t take long for him to work his magic and before we knew it, the song was done.

“It wasn’t written about anyone, it was more about what love means to people when you get it right. As the lyrics say, ‘No matter where we are or where we’re going to be, when we’re apart you’re the missing piece – there’s one thing you should know and one thing you gotta believe, honey you’re always home to me’.”

PETE MURRAY – UPCOMING SHOWS:
Tickets available from www.petemurray.com

Thu 12 Jun | Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg Qld
Fri 13 Jun | Gladstone Entertainment Centre, Gladstone Qld
Sat 14 Jun | Townsville Entertainment Centre, Townsville Qld
Sun 15 Jun | Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns Qld
Wed 18 Jun | Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay Qld
Thu 19 Jun | Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton Qld
Fri 20 Jun | Empire Theatre, Toowoomba Qld
Sat 21 Jun | QPAC – Lyric Theatre, Brisbane Qld
Thu 26 Jun | Torquay Hotel, Torquay Vic
Fri 27 Jun | Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads Vic
Sat 28 Jun | The Capital, Bendigo Vic
Sun 29 Jun | Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat Vic
Thu 3 Jul | Art House, Wyong NSW
Fri 4 Jul | Panthers Port Macquarie, Port Macquarie NSW
Sat 5 Jul | Sawtell RSL Club, Sawtell NSW
Sun 6 Jul | Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW
Thu 10 Jul | Twin Towns, Coolangatta Qld
Fri 11 Jul | Redlands Performing Arts Centre, Cleveland Qld
Sat 12 Jul | Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich Qld
Thu 17 Jul | Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Fri 18 Jul | Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Sat 19 Jul | Yuin Theatre, Batemans Bay NSW
Sun 20 Jul | Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT
Tue 22 Jul | Goldfields Art Centre, Kalgoorlie WA
Wed 23 Jul | Cummins Theatre, Merredin WA
Thu 24 Jul | Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton WA
Fri 25 Jul | Red Earth Arts Precinct, Karratha WA
Sat 26 Jul | Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome WA
Wed 30 Jul | Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah WA
Thu 31 Jul | Astor Theatre, Perth WA
Fri 1 Aug | The River, Margaret River WA
Sat 2 Aug | Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany WA
Sun 3 Aug | Bunbury Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA
Wed 13 Aug | Beer Garden Brewing, Port Lincoln SA
Thu 14 Aug | Beer Garden Brewing, Port Lincoln SA
Fri 15 Aug | Norwood Concert Hall, Adelaide SA
Sat 16 Aug | Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre, Mt Gambier SA
Sun 17 Aug | Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool Vic
Thu 21 Aug | West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul Vic
Fri 22 Aug | The Union Theatre, Wonthaggi Vic
Sat 23 Aug | Theatre Royal, Castlemaine Vic
Thu 4 Sep | The Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, Queanbeyan NSW
Fri 5 Sep | Garden Hotel, Dubbo NSW
Sat 6 Sep | Revesby Workers Club, Revesby NSW
Sun 7 Sep | Blue Mountains Theatre, Blue Mountains NSW

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar To Perform In Melbourne and Sydney in December 2025

Kendrick Lamar will return to Australia for the first time since 2022 for stadium dates in Melbourne and Sydney.

3 days ago
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
Kevin Parker Premieres New Tame Impala Song During DJ Set

Kevin Parker aired a new Tame Impala song during a surprise DJ set at Primavera Sound at the weekend.

4 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Takes Out Restraining Order Against Fan

Taylor Swift has been granted a temporary restraining order against a Colorado man who insisted she's the mother of his child.

4 days ago
Zac Brown Band photo by Ros O'Gorman
Zac Brown Band Runs Out of F*cks To Give on New Song ‘I Ain’t Worried About It’

Zac Brown Band popped out a brand new song on Friday. ‘I Ain’t Worried About It’. It’s the first new music from Zac for 2025.

7 days ago
Airbourne Premiere New Song ‘Gutsy’

Airbourne, Warrnambool Victoria’s most famous music act since Smokey Dawson, have released their first song in six years ‘Gutsy’.

June 6, 2025
Meg Washington Gem
Paul Kelly To Guest On Meg Washington ‘Gem’ Album

Meg Washington has revealed the tracklisting for her next album ‘Gem’. One song ‘Fine’ features Paul Kelly.

June 6, 2025
Sara Storer
Aunty Sara Storer and Niece Sammy Storer Premiere ‘Worth Your Love’

Sara Storer’s new song ‘Worth Your Love’ is a duet with her niece Sammy Storer.

June 6, 2025