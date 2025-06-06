 Aunty Sara Storer and Niece Sammy Storer Premiere ‘Worth Your Love’ - Noise11.com
Aunty Sara Storer and Niece Sammy Storer Premiere ‘Worth Your Love’

by Paul Cashmere on June 6, 2025

in News

Sara Storer’s new song ‘Worth Your Love’ is a duet with her niece Sammy Storer.

Sara says, “I’m absolutely thrilled to release this very special song—and even more excited to introduce everyone to the extraordinary voice and songwriting soul of my niece, Sammy. And then in her trademark down-to-earth style jokes, “She must’ve inherited all her talent from her aunty!”

Sammy is the daughter of Sara’s brother Doug who co-wrote the song with Sammy. Sara’s other brother Greg recorded the 2023 album ‘Storer’ with Sara and his daughters Bonnie and Pip.

Sara’s last album ‘Raindance’ was released in 2019. The new album, Sara’s 8th, ‘Worth Your Love’ will be released on 27 June 2025.

Sara will kick off her next Australian tour in 11 July, 2025.

Friday 11th July – The Shed Theatre – Pig & Whistle Hotel – Main Ridge, VIC
Saturday 12th July – Commercial Club – Albury, VIC
Sunday 13th July – Panton Hill Hall – Panton Hill, VIC
Thursday 17th July – Soldiers’ Memorial Hall – Bundanoon, NSW
Friday 18th July – Django’s – Camelot Lounge – Marrickville, NSW
Saturday 19th July – Qirkz – Denman Hotel – Abermain, NSW
Saturday 16th August – Darwin Festival – Palmerston – Darwin, NT
Friday 22nd August – Katherine Outback Experience – Katherine, NT
Saturday 23rd August – Freedom Day – Kalkarindji, NT
Thursday 28th August – Gympie Music Muster – The Muster Club – Amamoor QLD
Friday 29th August – Gympie Music Muster – The Grove – Amamoor QLD
Friday 31st October – Little Sisters General Store – Sisters Beach, TAS
Saturday 1st November – Valentino Safe Co – Lilydale, TAS
Sunday 2nd November – Wilder – Gowrie Park, TAS

Get tickets here https://www.sarastorer.com.au

