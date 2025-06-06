Airbourne Premiere New Song ‘Gutsy’ - Noise11.com

Airbourne, Warrnambool Victoria’s most famous music act since Smokey Dawson, have released their first song in six years ‘Gutsy’.

Since the last album ‘Boneshaker’ in 2019, Airbourne have a new guitarist Brett Tyler who joined in 2022. replacing Matthew Harrison who joined in 2018 replacing founding member David Roads.

Bass player Justin Street has now clocked up 20 years with Airbourne joining in 2004 to replace Luke McKenzie.

Airbourne is still driving by brothers Joel and Ryan O’Keefe. Joel is lead singer and lead guitar, Ryan is the drummer.

Airbourne will perform at Rock AM Ring in Germany this weekend. All current tour dates are in Europe.

Gutsy credits:

Bass Guitar: Justin Street

Drums: Ryan O’ Keeffe

Guitar: Brett Tyrrell

Guitar: Joel O’Keeffe

Lead Vocals: Joel O’Keeffe

Mixing Engineer: Zakk Cervini

Producer: Brian Howes

Composer: Joel O’Keeffe

Composer: Ryan O’ Keeffe

