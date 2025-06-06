 Airbourne Premiere New Song ‘Gutsy’ - Noise11.com

Airbourne Premiere New Song ‘Gutsy’

by Paul Cashmere on June 6, 2025

in News

Airbourne, Warrnambool Victoria’s most famous music act since Smokey Dawson, have released their first song in six years ‘Gutsy’.

Since the last album ‘Boneshaker’ in 2019, Airbourne have a new guitarist Brett Tyler who joined in 2022. replacing Matthew Harrison who joined in 2018 replacing founding member David Roads.

Bass player Justin Street has now clocked up 20 years with Airbourne joining in 2004 to replace Luke McKenzie.

Airbourne is still driving by brothers Joel and Ryan O’Keefe. Joel is lead singer and lead guitar, Ryan is the drummer.

Airbourne will perform at Rock AM Ring in Germany this weekend. All current tour dates are in Europe.

https://airbournerock.com/tour

Gutsy credits:

Bass Guitar: Justin Street
Drums: Ryan O’ Keeffe
Guitar: Brett Tyrrell
Guitar: Joel O’Keeffe
Lead Vocals: Joel O’Keeffe
Mixing Engineer: Zakk Cervini
Producer: Brian Howes
Composer: Joel O’Keeffe
Composer: Ryan O’ Keeffe

Check out the 2013 Noise11 Airbourne interview with Ryan and Joel O’Keefe:

