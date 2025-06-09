 Taylor Swift Takes Out Restraining Order Against Fan - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift Takes Out Restraining Order Against Fan

by Music-News.com on June 10, 2025

in News

Taylor Swift has been granted a temporary restraining order against a Colorado man who insisted she’s the mother of his child.

Swift filed the order alleging that Brian Jason Wagner “made various statements about living at my property”; “being in a relationship with me”; believing I am the mother of his son”; and “needing to see me in person”, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

“All of which are untrue and disconnected from reality.”

Swift claimed Wagner first turned up at her Los Angeles home in 2024 and returned several times that July.

“On at least one of the occasions in July 2024, Mr Wagner was carrying a glass bottle that could have been used as a weapon,” the documents read.

Swift claimed Wagner again visited her home in May 2025, stating he “was there checking on a friend (again, this is entirely untrue)”.

Swift’s security team uncovered that Wagner had been in jail and had allegedly written lengthy letters to the Grammy winner about his infatuation with her, a romantic relationship with her (which does not exist), and other fabricated stories about his involvement in Swift’s personal life.

The filing states that Wagner allegedly found a way to put Taylor’s address on his driver’s license and attempted to send her mail to his home.

The temporary restraining order was granted on Monday and will expire on 30 June.





