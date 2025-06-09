Kevin Parker Premieres New Tame Impala Song During DJ Set - Noise11.com

Kevin Parker aired a new Tame Impala song during a surprise DJ set at Primavera Sound at the weekend.

Parker entertained the masses after the Barcelona festival ended on Saturday night (07.06.25) with a set at Nitsa Club.

Those in attendance were in for a treat when Kevin announced he would play a never-before-heard track.

He asked the crowd: “Er, you guys wanna hear a new song?”

Kevin continued: “You want to hear a new Tame Impala song? You’re going to be the first ones to hear it, you realise. There’s no going back from this point on. Alright, let’s do it. Get comfortable.”

He then played the beat-heavy tune, the name of which remains a mystery.

Tame Impala’s last studio album was 2020’s ‘The Slow Rush’

Kevin sold his entire music catalogue to Sony Music Publishing last year.

Parker reached a global deal with the label which is said to include all his past and future releases, including work he’s done for Rihanna, Sir Mick Jagger, Gorillaz, Mark Ronson and more.

In a statement, he said at the time: “The idea of passing on ownership of my songs is one that I don’t think about very lightly, at all.

“They are the fruit of my blood, sweat and creativity over all the years I’ve been a recording artist and songwriter so far.”

Exact details of the agreement were not made public.

Kevin added: “I have a lot of love and trust for the Sony publishing family and have only had great experiences with Damian Trotter and the rest of the gang worldwide.

“I don’t think my songs could be in any safer hands than Sony’s, and I’m excited for the future and happy I can keep working with them on whatever the future brings.”

