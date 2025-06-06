 Paul Kelly To Guest On Meg Washington ‘Gem’ Album - Noise11.com
Meg Washington Gem

Meg Washington Gem

Paul Kelly To Guest On Meg Washington ‘Gem’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on June 6, 2025

in News

Meg Washington has revealed the tracklisting for her next album ‘Gem’. One song ‘Fine’ features Paul Kelly.

Meg was involved with the movie ‘How To Make Gravy’ (2024), based on Paul’s classic Christmas song. ‘The Hook’ from the Kelly movie soundtrack was the lead single off that album.

We’ll have to wait for the album release to hear ‘Fine’. Instead, the song ‘Kidding’ was released today to showcase the future release.
“Meg says, “Kidding is about deciding to reframe your own story. It’s about letting go of a common ideal and creating your own context, the masterful feeling of being yourself on purpose. It’s the first song I’ve ever written with stuttering in the lyrics.”

The video was filmed on Minjerribah in Queensland by Meg’s husband director Nick Waterman.

Of ‘Gem’ Meg says, “This album is a message in a bottle; a record detailing the years I spent alone on a deserted tropical island. Or was that a dream? It’s about finding something very precious within yourself and refusing to give it up. Insisting on art. Insisting on beauty. I’ve called it ‘GEM’, which is my name in reverse.”

‘Gem’ will be released on 8 August 2025.

‘GEM’ ALBUM TRACK LISTING:

1. Gem
2. The Sound Of The Feeling
3. Shangri-La
4. Kidding
5. Golden Orb Blues (Ft. Kevin Morby)
6. Natural Beauty
7. Starlife
8. Honeysuckle Island
9. Fine (Ft. Paul Kelly)

