Paul Kelly To Guest On Meg Washington ‘Gem’ Album - Noise11.com

Meg Washington has revealed the tracklisting for her next album ‘Gem’. One song ‘Fine’ features Paul Kelly.

Meg was involved with the movie ‘How To Make Gravy’ (2024), based on Paul’s classic Christmas song. ‘The Hook’ from the Kelly movie soundtrack was the lead single off that album.

We’ll have to wait for the album release to hear ‘Fine’. Instead, the song ‘Kidding’ was released today to showcase the future release.

“Meg says, “Kidding is about deciding to reframe your own story. It’s about letting go of a common ideal and creating your own context, the masterful feeling of being yourself on purpose. It’s the first song I’ve ever written with stuttering in the lyrics.”

The video was filmed on Minjerribah in Queensland by Meg’s husband director Nick Waterman.



Of ‘Gem’ Meg says, “This album is a message in a bottle; a record detailing the years I spent alone on a deserted tropical island. Or was that a dream? It’s about finding something very precious within yourself and refusing to give it up. Insisting on art. Insisting on beauty. I’ve called it ‘GEM’, which is my name in reverse.”

‘Gem’ will be released on 8 August 2025.

‘GEM’ ALBUM TRACK LISTING:

1. Gem

2. The Sound Of The Feeling

3. Shangri-La

4. Kidding

5. Golden Orb Blues (Ft. Kevin Morby)

6. Natural Beauty

7. Starlife

8. Honeysuckle Island

9. Fine (Ft. Paul Kelly)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook