 Babyshambles Guitarist Patrick Walden Dead at 46 - Noise11.com
Patrick Walden of Babyshambes from Babyshambles socials

Patrick Walden of Babyshambes from Babyshambles socials

Babyshambles Guitarist Patrick Walden Dead at 46

by Paul Cashmere on June 22, 2025

in News

Patrick Walden, the guitarist for UK band Babyshambles, has died at the age of 46. The cause of death has not been released at this stage.

In a statement Babyshambles said:

It is with deep regret and sadness that we share the news of Patrick Walden’s death. We feel very fortunate to have known, loved and worked with him and we kindly ask for respect and privacy during these difficult times.
Peter, Drew, Mik, Adam.
x

Pete Doherty formed Babyshambles in 2004 when he was kicked out of The Libertines. Walden joined Doherty’s new group with Drew McConnell and Gemma Clarke. Walden contributed to three songs from the debut album co-writing ‘Fuck Forever’, Pipedown’ and ‘Back from the Dead’.

Walden left the band in 2005 with the band citing his heavy drug use at the time as the reason for his departure. In 2006, Walden spend nine days in prison for the alleged assault of his girlfriend. The charges were later dropped. Walden was meant to resume touring with Babyshambles in 2007 but quite before the first show claiming they had drugs on the tour bus.

The next years were bad for Walden. In 2010 he was charged with receiving stolen goods and was found in possession of Methadone prescribed to someone else.

In more recent years Walden occasionally appeared on Babyshambles reunions but was absent from the 2024 reunion.

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

British India (photo supplied Mushroom Group)
British India Premiere First Song In Eight Years ‘The Gospel of Luke’

Melbourne’s British India have reformed with their first new music in eight years and a national tour to go with it.

4 days ago
End of Fashion (supplied)
How Justin Burford Transitioned From The Sleepy Jackson Into End of Fashion

With new End of Fashion dates for August, Justin Burford explained to Noise11 how he evolved out of The Sleepy Jackson to form End of Fashion and the crossover when he was in both bands simultaneously.

4 days ago
Pete Murray by Ian Laidlaw
Pete Murray Premieres New Song ‘Home To Me’

Pete Murray has shared a new song ‘Home To Me’.

June 14, 2025
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar To Perform In Melbourne and Sydney in December 2025

Kendrick Lamar will return to Australia for the first time since 2022 for stadium dates in Melbourne and Sydney.

June 11, 2025
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
Kevin Parker Premieres New Tame Impala Song During DJ Set

Kevin Parker aired a new Tame Impala song during a surprise DJ set at Primavera Sound at the weekend.

June 10, 2025
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Takes Out Restraining Order Against Fan

Taylor Swift has been granted a temporary restraining order against a Colorado man who insisted she's the mother of his child.

June 10, 2025
Zac Brown Band photo by Ros O'Gorman
Zac Brown Band Runs Out of F*cks To Give on New Song ‘I Ain’t Worried About It’

Zac Brown Band popped out a brand new song on Friday. ‘I Ain’t Worried About It’. It’s the first new music from Zac for 2025.

June 7, 2025