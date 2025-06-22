Babyshambles Guitarist Patrick Walden Dead at 46 - Noise11.com

Patrick Walden, the guitarist for UK band Babyshambles, has died at the age of 46. The cause of death has not been released at this stage.

In a statement Babyshambles said:

It is with deep regret and sadness that we share the news of Patrick Walden’s death. We feel very fortunate to have known, loved and worked with him and we kindly ask for respect and privacy during these difficult times.

Peter, Drew, Mik, Adam.

Pete Doherty formed Babyshambles in 2004 when he was kicked out of The Libertines. Walden joined Doherty’s new group with Drew McConnell and Gemma Clarke. Walden contributed to three songs from the debut album co-writing ‘Fuck Forever’, Pipedown’ and ‘Back from the Dead’.

Walden left the band in 2005 with the band citing his heavy drug use at the time as the reason for his departure. In 2006, Walden spend nine days in prison for the alleged assault of his girlfriend. The charges were later dropped. Walden was meant to resume touring with Babyshambles in 2007 but quite before the first show claiming they had drugs on the tour bus.

The next years were bad for Walden. In 2010 he was charged with receiving stolen goods and was found in possession of Methadone prescribed to someone else.

In more recent years Walden occasionally appeared on Babyshambles reunions but was absent from the 2024 reunion.

