Happy 92nd Birthday Willie Nelson - Noise11.com

Willie Nelson turned 92 this week and he is still going strong.

Willie Nelson was born on 29 April, 1933 in Abbott, Texas.

Willie released his first single ‘No Place For Me’ in 1957. At the time, 23 year old Willie was a disc jockey on KVAN, Vancouver, Washington.

Willie’s first country hit came in 1962 with ‘Willingly’ (with Shirley Collie) (no. 10 country).

Willie released his first album ‘…And Then I Wrote’ in 1962 and his first chart album came from his fourth album ‘Country Favorites – Willie Nelson Style’ in 1966.

Willie has released 102 albums. His most recent album ‘Oh What A Beautiful World’ was released on 25 April 2025.

