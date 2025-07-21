 13 Woody Guthrie Songs Never Before Released Are About To Be Made Public - Noise11.com
13 Woody Guthrie Songs Never Before Released Are About To Be Made Public

by Paul Cashmere on July 21, 2025

in News

A new Woody Guthrie album of recordings made in 1951 with 22 previously unreleased recordings including 13 songs never before released will have their official premiere soon, 58 years after the death of Guthrie.

The Woody Guthrie estate will release ‘Woody at Home, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2’ on 14 August 2025.

The release includes Woody’s home recordings from 1951-1952 recorded in his apartment in Beach Haven, Brooklyn. They were made as a demo for his new publisher. The recordings have been enhanced with today’s technology to clean up the home-made tapes for this release.

‘Woody at Home, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2’ is produced and transferred by Steve Rosenthal, Jessica Thompson is the sound engineer, and Anna Canoni co-produced the record. She is Woody Guthrie’s granddaughter and the president of Woody Guthrie Publications.

TRACK LISTING:
VOLUME 1
1. This Land Is Your Land (Woody’s Home Tape)
2. Biggest Thing That Man Has Ever Done
3. Howie, I’d Like To Talk To Yuh (spoken word)
4. Deportee (Woody’s Home Tape)
5. Great Ship
6. Pastures of Plenty
7. Jesus Christ
8. I’m a Child Ta Fight
9. Innocent Man
10. I’ve Got To Know
11. Backdoor Bum and the Big Landlord

VOLUME 2
1. I Just Want To Tell You Fellers (spoken word)
2. Peace Call
3. Ain’t Afraid To Die
4. Buoy Bells from Trenton
5. Einstein Theme Song (with spoken word)
6. One Little Thing An Atom Can’t Do
7. Forsaken Lover
8. My Id and My Ego
9. Lifebelt Washed Up
10. Funny Mountain
11. You Better Git Ready

‘Woody at Home, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2’ will be released on 14 August 2025.

