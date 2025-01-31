The Two Historic Live Slim Dusty Albums To Be Released As Double CDs - Noise11.com

The two historic live Slim Dusty recordings from 1996 now on streaming services will be available as a limited edition CD from May.
1000 physical copies will be produced for each release and pre-orders are now available.
The Slim Dusty Travelling Country Band Reunion Show 1996 Live At Tamworth
TRACKS
1st Half-
1 Charleville
2 Leave Him In The Longyard
3 The Man From The Never Never
4 Our Wedding Waltz
(Greg Hayes introduction)
5 Kelly’s Offsider
6 Indian Pacific
7 Who Wants Moss
8 On The Last Train To Nowhere
9 Trouble
10 Wheels
11 Out Of The Blue
12 John Hardy
13 Waiting For A Train
14 Roulette Wheel Of Love
2nd Half-
15 Lead Me Down To The Stockyard Medley
16 Cunnamulla Fella
17 Soarin’ On The Strings
18 Ringer From The Top End
19 Middleton’s Rouseabout
20 Catching Yellowbelly
21 When The Rain Tumbles Down In July
22 Biggest Disappointment
The Slim Dusty Family Show Live At Tamworth 1996
TRACKS
1st Half-
1 Man From The Never Never
2 Kelly’s Offsider
3 Indian Pacific
4 Patsy Cline Medley: Crazy, Walkin’ After Midnight, I Fall To Pieces
5 I’m Little But I’m Loud
6 Ringer From The Top End
7 By A Fire Of Gidgee Coal
8 How Will I Go With Him Mate
9 When the Rain Tumbles Down In July
10 When The Currawongs Come Down
11 Don’t Get Around Much Anymore
12 Rock N Roll In A Cowboy Hat
2nd Half-
13 Sunlander
14 Last Train To Nowhere
15 Highway Blues
16 Out Of The Blue
17 Goodbye
18 Whites Of Your Eyes
19 Yellow Old Bullcatcher
20 Pub With No Beer
21 Duncan
22 The Biggest Disappointment (Presentation to Joy)
23 Me And Matilda
24 Natural High
25 Yodel Medley
26 Orange Blossom Special
Both albums will be released on CD on 2 May 2025.
Both albums are on streaming services now.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE