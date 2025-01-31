The Two Historic Live Slim Dusty Albums To Be Released As Double CDs - Noise11.com

The two historic live Slim Dusty recordings from 1996 now on streaming services will be available as a limited edition CD from May.

1000 physical copies will be produced for each release and pre-orders are now available.

The Slim Dusty Travelling Country Band Reunion Show 1996 Live At Tamworth

TRACKS

1st Half-

1 Charleville

2 Leave Him In The Longyard

3 The Man From The Never Never

4 Our Wedding Waltz

(Greg Hayes introduction)

5 Kelly’s Offsider

6 Indian Pacific

7 Who Wants Moss

8 On The Last Train To Nowhere

9 Trouble

10 Wheels

11 Out Of The Blue

12 John Hardy

13 Waiting For A Train

14 Roulette Wheel Of Love

2nd Half-

15 Lead Me Down To The Stockyard Medley

16 Cunnamulla Fella

17 Soarin’ On The Strings

18 Ringer From The Top End

19 Middleton’s Rouseabout

20 Catching Yellowbelly

21 When The Rain Tumbles Down In July

22 Biggest Disappointment

The Slim Dusty Family Show Live At Tamworth 1996

TRACKS

1st Half-

1 Man From The Never Never

2 Kelly’s Offsider

3 Indian Pacific

4 Patsy Cline Medley: Crazy, Walkin’ After Midnight, I Fall To Pieces

5 I’m Little But I’m Loud

6 Ringer From The Top End

7 By A Fire Of Gidgee Coal

8 How Will I Go With Him Mate

9 When the Rain Tumbles Down In July

10 When The Currawongs Come Down

11 Don’t Get Around Much Anymore

12 Rock N Roll In A Cowboy Hat

2nd Half-

13 Sunlander

14 Last Train To Nowhere

15 Highway Blues

16 Out Of The Blue

17 Goodbye

18 Whites Of Your Eyes

19 Yellow Old Bullcatcher

20 Pub With No Beer

21 Duncan

22 The Biggest Disappointment (Presentation to Joy)

23 Me And Matilda

24 Natural High

25 Yodel Medley

26 Orange Blossom Special

Both albums will be released on CD on 2 May 2025.

Both albums are on streaming services now.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com